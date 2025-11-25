Two Lincolnshire towns are on a list of 500 target locations for a new M&S Food store.

Spalding and Stamford were among the list of places where M&S is searching for sites to create a large food store.

People in Spalding have been crying out for a return of the M&S Foodafter the previous site in Winfrey Avenue closed in 2021. Stamford already has an M&S Food store in High Street.

The loading area outside Age UK and M&S Food could soon favour goods deliveries. Photo: Iliffe Media

Alex Freudmann Managing Director, M&S Food said: “The strong performance of our new M&S food stores gives us the confidence to explore even more locations across the UK, from Elgin to Exmouth. With more than 20 stores opening or modernised before the end of the financial year, we are moving faster.

“Our team want new sites where we could open a large M&S Food store as we deliver on our strategy to bring the right stores to the right places and offer the best shopping experience, range and availability for our customers.”

The map of locations which M&S is targeting PHOTO: SUBMITTED

