A man has denied a series of sexual offence charges, including rape.

Karl Willis, 42, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing today (Wednesday, May 22).

He pleaded not guilty to the following alleged charges:

Lincoln Crown Court

· Engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate / family relationship between October 31, 2019, and June 29, 2023, in Grantham.

· Rape of a woman aged 16 years of age and over between January 31, 2022, and June 26, 2023, in Grantham.

· Causing assault / ill treatment / neglect / abandonment of child / young person to cause unnecessary suffering / injury between July 31, 2021, and June 29, 2023k in Grantham.

· Causing assault / ill treatment / neglect / abandonment of child / young person to cause unnecessary suffering / injury between April 20, 2020, and June 29, 2023, in Grantham.

· Rape of a woman aged 16 years of age and over on June 26, 2023, in Grantham.

Willis, of Rock Ferry, Birkenhead, The Wirral, will next face trial on July 21, 2025. He was released on bail.