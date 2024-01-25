A daughter who set up her own business to help provide treatment for her sick mum has gained support from social media influencers.

Jamie-Lee Watts, 29, of Billingborough, founded Jamie-Lee Cosmetics more than two and a half years ago after her mum was diagnosed with a mental health illness. The motivation for starting the business was to support her mum financially and TikTok has helped drive the success of the business.

So far, it has 24,900 followers on the social media platform and customers are constantly engaging with the business as a result.

Jamie-Lee started the business nearly three years ago

Jamie-Lee said: “A couple of months after covid, my mum struggled with the stress of it all and life in general. She got to the point where she couldn’t take it anymore, she had a mental breakdown and now has psychosis.

“She is not herself anymore. Someone who has mental health issues and psychosis specifically, they don’t understand they are ill, so trying to help someone who doesn’t want help is really hard, especially when the facilities in the UK are shocking – in terms of mental health support.”

The NHS website explains psychosis is when people lose some contact with reality. It includes seeing or hearing things that other people cannot see or hear, believing things are not actually true. It can involve confused thinking and speaking.

Jamie-Lee Cosmetics specialise in a range of makeup products

Jamie-Lee added: “It’s been my motivation to get to a point where I can just help her – even if it’s just financially and from then on, I wanted to start a business to hopefully fund enough money to help her get better.

“I met with someone who was willing to invest into the business and everything started in her washroom.

“It was a really tiny space but we kept going on TikTok live streams and engaging with our customers – we just grew dramatically in the space of six months to the point we needed to buy an office.”

Starting from the top left; Leonie Duffield, Maya Wright, Jamie Green, Cat Wright and Jamie-lee Watts

Jamie-Lee Cosmetics now has an office in New Road, Spalding and Jamie-Lee attends various events with social media content creators such as Jordan Lipscombe – who has 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

Jamie-Lee said: “We have met up with Jordan a few times and she supports our brand. It has definitely helped with our sales, especially with such a big influencer like that.

“She bought the products from us and she genuinely loved the product – it was an honest review which was great.”

Jamie-Lee Cosmetics TikTok account has more than 24K followers

The business predominantly specialises in makeup, ranging from eyeliners with erasers on the end, a viral brow product, lipsticks, fake eyelashes, a cleansing balm and much more.

Jamie-Lee added: “There’s loads of stuff going on behind the scenes and we’re just forever growing.

“We are very much in touch with our customers – we go live, try to include them in stuff and have a good relationship with them. It’s not just ‘you’re here to buy’ – it’s like a family sort of thing.

“If anyone has any problems, we talk about it on the live. We try not to make it so salesy because no one wants to listen to that 24/7. “