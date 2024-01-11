A section of the A52 is closed this evening after a crash.

The road is currently shut between Bridge End near Donington and the A15 roundabout near Osbournby.

It is believed that the road will need to stay closed for the next couple of hours at least.

A section of the A52 is closed this evening

This is the latest in a string of incidents across the road network this evening – with a crash reported on the A1 near Grantham and the closure of the A17 between Sleaford and Newark following a truck fire.

The circumstances of the A52 collision are not yet known.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox - sign up to The Briefing here

Nearby Folkingham Road, in Billingborough, has been shut since January 4 as a result of the flooding brought by Storm Henk and is still yet to reopen.