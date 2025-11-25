Home   Spalding   News   Article

Police seek information after drivers seriously injured in two-vehicle collision on A15 near Rippingale

By Duncan Browne
Published: 10:53, 25 November 2025

Police are appealing for information after a two-vehicle collision where two drivers were seriously injured.

The incident took place on the A15near Rippingale at around 6.30pm on Thursday, October 30.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses. PHOTO: Lincolnshire Police
Investigators continue to piece together what happened on that day and are now asking the public for information.

They are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a Vauxhall Insignia travelling southbound along the A15 in the area at the time.

If you think you can help, you can get in touch by emailing glenn.faulks@lincs.police.uk quoting the number 25000637548.

