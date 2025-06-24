National Grid has outlined why it is proposing pylons over other methods for its Lincolnshire-long line - stating it could save up to more than £5 billion.

It is carrying out its second consultation, this time legally required, on the proposed 140km overhead line between Grimsby and Walpole in Norfolk, which passes through South Holland and South Kesteven, among other districts.

The national Grid has spoken about its Lincolnshire pylon project

Opposition to the proposed pylon line was strong last year, with Lincolnshire County Council and North East Lincolnshire Council expressing their discontent, and Conservative MP Martin Vickers calling for parts of it to be made up of underground cables.

The latest proposals have again been greeted by opposition.

This includes a joint letter from Reform UK’s Boston and Skegness MP, Richard Tice, Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, Dame Andrea Jenkyns, and Sean Matthews, the county council leader.

National Grid was asked whether it had considered putting part of the line underground or via a sub-sea connection, and if it had, why these were not in the latest proposals.

“National Grid is proposing an overhead line for the Grimsby to Walpole route in line with Government planning policy which sets overhead lines using pylons as the preferred option for new electricity transmission projects,” a spokesperson said.

“While underground cables have been considered, an overhead line offers the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective way to deliver the home-grown British energy which will lower our electricity bills in the long-term and make us more energy independent.”

National Grid has provided cost estimates it had for different ways to create the new electricity connection it is proposing with the Grimsby West to Walpole pylon line.

The AC pylon line would cost £1.6bn.

The estimated cheapest alternative would be an HVDC subsea cable at £4.2bn. An HVDC underground cable would cost £4.76bn, and an AC underground cable £7.1bn.

There is a more detailed route proposal this time and some changes brought in after public feedback.

Mitigations include lower height pylons where the proposed route goes closest to the Lincolnshire Wolds, north of Barnoldby le Beck.

These would be 40m high rather than the standard 50m.

National Grid’s consultation is open until August 6, with a number of in-person events and webinars planned too.

To learn more about the consultation and how to get involved, members of the public can visit the project’s website here.

‘Lincolnshire will not be a dumping ground’

The joint letter from prominent Reform UK Lincolnshire politicians states they strongly oppose the updated Grimsby West to Walpole proposal. “Lincolnshire will not be a dumping ground for outdated and ugly infrastructure,” they stated, and committed to using what powers they have to stop it.

Campaign group No Pylons Lincolnshire opposes the pylons scheme.

It previously said in a statement: “Our message is clear and simple – keep all infrastructure out at sea for as long as possible, do not needlessly wreck our landscape and do not waste our fertile food-growing land.

“We are most concerned that Lincolnshire is being seen as a cheap route through which power can be transmitted to other parts of the country which need it.”

The Grimsby West to Walpole proposed pylon line forms part of National Grid’s The Great Grid Upgrade, the biggest investment in the electricity network in Britain for a generation.

It states they are vital upgrades to meet growing demands for electricity, including in Lincolnshire where demand is expected to double.

National Grid currently plans, subject to planning consent beforehand, to have the pylon line operational in 2033.