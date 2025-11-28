Council leaders in south Lincolnshire have given their reaction to the Chancellor’s budget - raising concerns over the pressure on employers, charges for electric vehicles and a discrepancy over leisure investment.

Rachel Reeves' autumn budget included an increase to the minimum wage, a mansion tax, a freeze to income tax rates and an EV (Electrical Vehicle) 3p-per-mile road charge.

Council leaders Nick Worth (South Holland District Council) and Ashley Baxter (South Kesteven District Council).

South Holland District Council leader Nick Worth (Conservative) said: “Obviously it’s good news for workers on minimum wage and for younger people getting a bit more money. That, of course, does have a knock-on effect for retailers and businesses.

“I think my only concern is are businesses going to say ‘well in that case we’ll just stick with our existing workforce’.

“They may not be so keen to bring in younger people to help them out if it’s starting to cost a bit more.”

Coun Nick Worth. Photo LDRS

Coun Worth told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he believed the EV charge could put people off using more renewable forms of transport.

He said: “My only other comment would be on the cost EV may actually put people off from buying electric vehicles. I’m quite surprised about that.

“It might make people think twice about whether they want to go back to petrol or diesel to be honest.”

He went on to say that the proposed mansion tax for properties above £2 million was unlikely to affect many people in South Holland, adding “you can probably count on your two hands the properties that come into that £2 million bracket.”

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Coun Ashley Baxter. Photo LDRS

Coun Ashley Baxter (Independent), leader of South Kesteven District Council, said that the Chancellor had “given little thought” to the pressures faced by local authorities across the country.

The councillor, who represents the Market Deeping and West Deeping ward, said: “For years, if I may use a biblical idiom, successive governments have expected councils to ‘make bricks without straw’; simultaneously increasing the workload while withholding the necessary resources.

“Residents complain about the state of the roads, the lack of affordable housing, the risks of flooding and the closure of community facilities.

“These services are managed by councils but with an ever decreasing budget to do so.

“Ministers complain about the black hole in public finances but it’s councillors and council officers who have to deal with the everyday realities.”

He was also critical of the Chancellor’s decision to give Peterborough City Council £20 million towards the cost of a new public indoor swimming pool.

Coun Baxter added: “There is good news for our neighbours in cash-strapped Peterborough who have been promised £20 million towards the cost of an indoor pool.

“I wish I could explain to Rachel Reeves that she could refurbish and re-open a 25 metre pool in the Deepings for a fraction of that cost.

“But, of course, we don’t live in a Labour marginal constituency!”

The Chancellor also put forward a gambling tax and said that directly-elected mayors would be able to introduce a tourism tax, with the money raised being reinvested back into the local economy.

A consultation into the proposed levy is currently ongoing.

Lincolnshire County Council was approached for comment.