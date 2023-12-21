Rare nacreous clouds have been spotted over the county and surrounding areas.

‘Rainbow clouds’, as they are nicknamed, are seen high in the sky and are known for reflecting bright, coloured light.

A reader sent us this from Lincoln

“The colours are reminiscent of the colours which reflect from a thin layer of oil on top of water, an effect known as iridescence,” according to the Met Office.

“Nacreous clouds form in the lower stratosphere over polar regions when the sun is just below the horizon.

“The ice particles that form nacreous clouds are much smaller than those that form more common clouds.

“These smaller particles scatter light in a different way, which is what creates the distinctive luminescent appearance.”

The cloud as seen over Whaplode, near Spalding

Toni shared her view from Grantham

How the nacreous cloud could be seen from Boston

A scenic shot from Stamford

This beautiful image was sent in by Steve Allen in Grantham

Hovering over fields in Old Leake, near Boston

The rainbow cloud over Grantham

Sarah Dennis in Elston, near Newark, shared this image

Catherine Skippen in Bottesford shared this image

This image was captured by Sue West in Stamford

The Met Office added that nacreous clouds only form below -78C and ‘because of the very low temperatures required, nacreous clouds are usually only visible from the UK when the cold air which circulates around polar regions in the stratosphere (known as the stratospheric polar vortex) is displaced and hovers temporarily over the UK’.

They take their name from the old English word Nacre, which means Mother of Pearl.

