Reduced opening hours will be offered at three branches of a bank from the summer.

The Spalding, Stamford and Newark branches of Santander will be open for just three days a week from June as the bank announces major changes to its network.

Santander says it is reducing the opening hours of 36 branches, changing the format of others and shutting a further 95 sites.

The Santander branch in Bridge Street, Spalding

The opening hours for the local sites from June 30 are:

- Spalding: Tuesday and Thursday 9.30am to 3pm, Saturday 9.30am to 12.30pm

- Stamford: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9:30am to 3pm

- Newark: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9:30am to 3pm

A spokesperson for Santander UK, said: “As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future. Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside Work Cafés, counter-free branches and reduced hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance. As a business, we must move with customers and balance our investment across all the places where we interact with customers, to deliver the very best for them now and in the future.

“Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers. However, we believe that the introduction of our new Community Bankers and the exciting plans we have for our remaining network of 349 branches and Work Cafés, alongside the rapid and innovative improvements to our award-winning mobile banking app, will provide the right balance of digital banking and human interaction when required.”