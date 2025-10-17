Find your dream wedding cake and meet some of the region’s ‘most talented and sought-after’ bakers at this unique taste testing event.

The Sessions House in Spalding is welcoming couples to take part in the event on Sunday, October 19, between 11am and 3pm.

Five businesses from the area will be showcasing their products under the same roof, to make one of the big day decisions a bit easier.

Paceys Bakery of Spalding will be at the event PHOTO: Submitted

The bakers who are attending the event include; Pacey’s Bakery in Spalding, Victoria White Cake Design of Donington, Hajni's Homemade Cakes of Market Deeping, The Purple Pumpkin Cake Company of Stamford and Sophisticake of Woodhall Spa – who made King Charles III and Queen Camila’s wedding cake in 2005.

Erika Yao, owner of The Sessions House wanted to highlight the talent in our area and hopes the event can help couples see what is out there.

She said: “We have lots of talented cake makers in the area and it gives couples the chance to speak to them and try their cakes under the same roof.

The event is being held and organised by The Sessions House in Spalding PHOTO: Submitted

Visitors will get the opportunity to meet bakers from the area and see their cake designs up close PHOTO: Submitted

Five of the region's bakers will be all under one roof PHOTO: Submitted

“We’ve brought together five of the region’s most talented and sought-after wedding cake designers who all have something different to offer.

“Its our first event like this and we never know how they will turn out but I’m happy to see all of the businesses and they are very supportive.”

Tickets cost £5 per person and can be purchased by visiting The Sessions House website.