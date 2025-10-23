A road has been closed this morning after a lorry ended up in a ditch.

The incident took place just after 6am this morning on thr A52 near Swaton, between Donington and Threekingham.

Lincolnshire Police have closed the road. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

“Incident 62 of today was called in at 6.13am and refers to a report of a lorry in a ditch,” a Lincolnshire Police statement said.

“Officers have attended and found a Volvo HGV has left the road, the A52 at Swaton and has come to rest in a ditch.

“The road has been closed while recovery takes place.”

No injuries have been reported.