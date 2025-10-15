Seven people accused of offences in relation to a fatal crash in which a father of three died have appeared before a judge.

Scott Briggs, Max Prior, Vanessa Gratton, Sam Johnson, Bailey Fitzgerald, Josh Copnell and Sam Clift appeared in Boston Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, October 15).

Sean Burlton who died in a crash in Tongue End

Their charges relate to offences alleged to have taken place on November 24, 2023 at Tongue End, during which Sean Burlton, a 28-year-old father who grew up in Pointon and went to school in Billingborough, died.

Bailey Fitzgerald, 29, of Brownlow Crescent, Pinchbeck, has been charged with causing the death of Sean Burlton by dangerous driving, manslaughter and conspiring to assault Richard McMullon causing actual bodily harm.

Sam Johnson, 26, of Johnson Avenue, Spalding and formerly of Clough Road, Gosberton, has been charged with causing the death of Sean Burlton by dangerous driving, manslaughter and conspiring to assault Richard McMullon causing actual bodily harm.

Scott Biggs, 33, of Spalding Common, Spalding has been charged with conspiring to assault Richard McMullon causing actual bodily harm.

Max Prior, 21, of London Road, Spalding, has been charged with conspiring to assault Richard McMullon causing actual bodily harm.

Vanessa Gratton, 31, of West Parade, Spalding, has been charged with conspiring to assault Richard McMullon causing actual bodily harm.

Josh Copnell, 22, of Rose Lane, Pinchbeck, has been charged with conspiring to assault Richard McMullon causing actual bodily harm.

Sam Clift, 35, of Brownlow Crescent, Pinchbeck, has been charged with conspiring to assault Richard McMullon causing actual bodily harm.

District Judge Daniel Church told the seven defendants their case will continue at Lincoln Crown Court on November 7.

No pleas were entered and all seven defendants were released on unconditional bail.