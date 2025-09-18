Six men and one woman have been summoned to court in connection with a crash that led to the death of a young dad.

The case follow an investigation into the incident at Tongue End on Friday, November 24 2023, which led to the death of 28-year-old passenger, Sean Burlton.

It is believed three cars were involved in the collision. In an attempt to save Sean’s life officers dived into a water-filled ditch at Counter Drain Drove on the day.

Sean Burlton who died in a crash in Tongue End

Bailey Fitzgerald, 29, of Brownlow Crescent in Pinchbeck is accused of manslaughter, causing death by dangerous driving and conspiracy to commit actual bodily harm.

Sam Johnson, 26, of Clough Road, Gosberton Risegate is accused of manslaughter, causing death by dangerous driving and conspiracy to commit actual bodily harm.

The following are all accused of conspiracy to commit actual bodily harm: Sam Clift, 35, of Brownlow Crescent, Pinchbeck, Josh Copnell, 22, of Rose Lane, Pinchbeck, Max Prior, 21, of London Road, Spalding, Vanessa Gratton, 31, of West Parade, Spalding, and Scott Biggs, 33, of Spalding Common, Spalding.

The stretch of road at Tongue End

Boston magistrates

They are due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on October 15.

Sean, who grew up in Pointon and went to school in Billingborough, was described as a “a loving son, brother and father” in an emotional family tribute.