Enjoy a slice of cake and a warm beverage to help raise money for a cancer charity.

Macmillan coffee mornings are due to take place across the county this weekend.

Whether you want to donate, bake something, or simply show your face on the day – all contributions will help raise awareness for the cause.

Neil Evans (senior library assistant) with some delicious cakes at a previous coffee morning

* Golden Fleece, Stamford, Thursday, September 26, 11am to 2pm

* Spalding Library - Friday, September 27, 10am until 12pm

• Sproxton Village Hall - Friday, September 27, 10am until midday

• Ancaster Parish Hall - Friday, September 27, 10am until midday

* Stamford Library, Friday, September 27, 10am until midday

Macmillan coffee morning

* Essendine Village Hall, Friday, September 27, 10am until 11.30am

* Blackstones Sports and Social Club, Stamford, Friday, September 27, 11am until 2pm

* Gretton Primary Academy, Friday, September 27, 9.15am to 10.30am

* Allington Village Hall - Saturday, September 28, 9.30am until 10am

If you’ve go along to a coffee morning, send photographs to: news@lincsonline.co.uk