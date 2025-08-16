Being able to switch off the light and nod off for a night of refreshing sleep is something many take forgranted - but that’s a forlorn hope for menopausal women who spend the early hours awake.

Sleep coach Joanna Smith is calling for changes in education and support in order to help improve the support available for menopausal women to help them get a decent night sleep.

A recent study has found that 40% of perimenopausal women report sleep problems and often lay awake at 3am thanks to the hormone changes.

Sleep coach Joanna Smith with daughters Mae, 10, Laila, eight, and two-year-old Ada

Mum of three Joanna was inspired to train as a sleep coach and launch Jo So Sleepy after seeing the difference one made to her family after the birth of her youngest child.

Here’s her advice to help women get a decent night sleep…

As a sleep professional, this data underscores a critical and often overlooked issue: menopause-related sleep disturbances are affecting a significant number of women, yet medical support remains inadequate.

Over 40% of perimenopausal women report sleep problems, but less than half have discussed menopause with a healthcare provider — a gap driven by major shortfalls in medical education and awareness.

With hormonal changes affecting sleep quality, it’s essential that women receive both recognition and support. In addition to seeking medical advice, here are a few evidence-based sleep tips:

- Maintain a consistent sleep schedule — even on weekends.

- Keep the bedroom cool and well-ventilated to help with hot flashes.

- Limit caffeine and alcohol, particularly in the evening.

- Incorporate calming routines like stretching, deep breathing, or meditation before bed.

- Avoid screens before bedtime, as blue light can disrupt melatonin production.

- Consider CBT-I (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia) — a highly effective, non-drug treatment for chronic sleep issues.

Sleep challenges during menopause are common but not something women should be expected to simply ‘push through’. With better education, clinical support, and practical strategies, we can dramatically improve sleep — and overall well-being — during this important life stage.

For more information email jososleepy@gmail.com