A stolen telehandler was discovered after a police officers stopped a lorry on the A52.

The JCB telehandler had been stolen from the Pinchbeck area on Monday (May 19) but was later recovered from a lorry heading towards the Grantham on the A52 by members of the Lincolnshire Rural Crime Action Team and their colleagues.

Two people were arrested and bailed while the investigation continues.

This JCB telehandler was stolen from Pinchbeck but found on a lorry heading towards Grantham PHOTO: LINCOLNSHIRE POLICE

A police social media post states: “On Monday (May 19), we were made aware of a theft of a JCB Telehander from the Pinchbeck area overnight.

“As the day progressed we became aware of the same stolen JCB being transported on the A52 towards Grantham. Officers from response, the roads police team and RCAT deployed towards the area with the lorry stopped and the stolen JCB recovered.

“Two suspects were arrested and interviewed the next day. They are now on bail while the investigation continues.”

Lincolnshire Police Rural Crime Action team recovered this ATV which was stolen from Pointon PHOTO: LINCOLNSHIRE POLICE

The team has also had another success this week by recovering an all terrain vehicle (ATV) which had been taken from Pointon overnight on Wednesday (May 21).

Officers had tracked the ATV and after a short search, it was found hidden within a van.