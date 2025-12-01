Interviewing someone I admire - in this case a warm-yet-formidable national treasure - always brings me out in the sweats.

Janet Street Porter - presenter of Loose Women and former editor of The Independent on Sunday - is bringing her show Off The Leash to Stamford Corn Exchange on Tuesday (December 2), the South Holland Centre, Spalding on Wednesday, February 4 and Boston Blackfriars (Thursday, February 5).

I nervously wait for the call and as my phone pings into life with an unknown number, I hear the familiar, dulcet tones of a woman who has seen it, been there and done it all.

Janet Street Porter Is Off The Leash is coming to the South Holland Centre, Spalding. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

We are both speaking from our homes in Norfolk so the signal is pretty crackly, but we quickly establish that Janet has a family connection to Spalding.

With characteristic frankness she explained: “When I looked into it I found that my Uncle Ray comes from there.

“He had a tremendous sense of humour - unlike my own mother who was a misery!”

The South Holland Centre in Spalding. PHOTO: SUPPLED

It turns out that Uncle Ray (Hill) married Janet’s Aunty Vi who was taken out of Wales and came to live with them in London when Janet was only two.

So, now that the ice is broken, we get down to business - discussing a wide range of subjects including the BBC and Donald Trump row, Clive Anderson, Loose Women, Spitting Image, relationships and her ‘sarcastic’ review of the Rolling Stones.

This stint is Janet’s biggest solo gig to date since touring in 2006 and she has updated her books which will be available to sign after the show.

The show has sold out in Beverley — “They must like you there” I quip — and explores her childhood in act one, followed by act two describing her extensive career in the media.

She said: “The first part of the show starts off by saying that I have been on TV for 50 years.

“I have done all sorts of things and you might wonder how and why I ended up here.

“I go back to my childhood and the clues are all there.”

Janet explores the ‘terrible relationship’ with her mother Cherry Ardern, her father (Stanley Bull) returning from the war and growing up in a working class environment.

She said: “Some of the stuff I talk about in the show the audience gets really involved with.

“The food in the fifties was so rubbish.

“A salad consisted of a single lettuce leaf, one tomato and a spring onion and they all remember that.”

Another clue about how Janet reached such career heights - ‘ruthless ambition’ aside - comes from her highly-observant journals.

She said: “Our family had loads of secrets.

“From the age of 12 I kept very detailed diaries.

“I grew up back in the day when children were not consulted, you were just told.”

When her parents decided to move when Janet was 14 she ‘spent a lot of time on the London Underground’.

She said: “I became a mod.

“My diaries are about what I wore and the boys I had seen outside the chip shop.

“I was more obsessive about what I wore and didn't wear.”

Obsessed with going to gigs she would go to clubs three nights a week.

She said: “I went to see the Rolling Stones rehearse.

“In my review I said they were not bad.

“I am sarcastic - I said I thought they were better the week before.”

The end of the first act leaves on the summer of love - when she dumped her fiancé for someone better.

Janet’s career took her to all sorts of places and in the second act she runs through the highs and lows - from being on television for the first time to being trolled.

She ‘loves’ the puppet of herself on the satirical show Spitting Image, seeing it as a compliment and talks about being a trailblazer for women in the media.

Janet said: “I talk a little bit about some of my experiences.

“I think I have always done what I felt was right at the time.

“I pushed hard against men who were dominating in the workplace and I am definitely proud of editing a national newspaper.”

Audience members are able to put questions to Janet.

She said: “It is always a laugh in the questions section of the show.

“I am always asked which Loose Woman I do not get on with.

“Or my most embarrassing moments.”

The answers remain top secret to those attending the show, of course, but Janet does reveal one thing about why she is a peeved pensioner.

She said: “What drives me mad is not the role of women in British society as you would think but filling in evaluation forms.

“We live in an evaluation society and it is those emails asking you to rate ‘how your experience was’ that take half an hour.

“Occasionally something happens that winds me up and I will be savage.”

Janet is more than happy to share her age - 78 - and the issues such as needing a knee replacement that comes with that.

She finds herself with a senior railcard, four ex-husbands and champions women to live life how they want to and ‘not necessarily be in a relationship’.

Janet said: “There are interesting statistics that women aged 45-65 who get divorced are happy.

“Women are realising they have more options in life.

“Going past the menopause doesn't mean you're on the shelf - you can live the life you want to live.”

Janet has won numerous awards including Columnist of the Year, the Prix Italia for arts programming and a BAFTA for originality.

She continues to write for the national press on a wide range of subjects.

On the recent BBC and Donald Trump row, which has spilled from the industry press to the front pages, she said: “What I think is that the BBC made a terrible mistake with the Panorama programme.

“When you make an edit like that you put in a clear sign.

“The apology they made was good - but going to court wouldn't solve anything.”

As time is running out for our chat I mention that I interviewed another idol of mine - Clive Anderson.

Janet said: “He was my warm-up man.

“It was on a late night Saturday show when he was a lawyer but wanted to do comedy.”

You see, she’s seen it, been there and done it all.

Janet Street Porter Is Off The Leash is showing at the South Holland Centre, Spalding - Wednesday, February 4, Stamford Corn Exchange - Tuesday, December 2 and Boston Blackfriars - Thursday, February 5.

What do you think? Post your comments below.