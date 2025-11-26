Three Lincolnshire towns are one step closer to each getting a £20 million investment.

The funding is part of the government’s Pride in Place Programme - the new name for a scheme first introduced by the then-Conservative government in 2022 as part of its ‘levelling up’ agenda.

Boston, Skegness and Spalding are among the 75 'left behind' towns across the country which have been awarded £20 million to spend over the next 10 years in a bid to revive their fortunes.

Boston Borough Council, East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council have all submitted their plans to the government to improve the towns over the next 10 years.

The government said its Pride in Place Programme aims to create thriving places, building strong communities and help communities "take back control of their own lives and own areas."

Members of Boston Borough Council agreed its regeneration plan and vision for Boston at a special meeting on November 13.

The authority is working with the Boston Town Board to deliver the programme and to allocate the funding towards specific projects and organisations in the area. It wants the money to make the town safer, promote its past and revitalise the town centre.

Coun Mike Gilbert (Blue Revolution), deputy leader of the district council and a member of Boston Town Board, said the plans were a “landmark opportunity” for the town which reflects the “priorities and aspirations” of residents.

He added: “The Pride in Place Programme provides a real and significant opportunity to deliver meaningful change, and to help make Boston safer, stronger and more attractive for everyone who lives, works or visits here.

“I’m proud of the collaborative effort that has brought us to this point and I am looking forward to seeing these plans become a reality.”

Members of East Lindsey District Council approved the submission of its plan for Skegness at an extraordinary executive board meeting on Tuesday, November 25.

Coun Steve Kirk (Conservative), portfolio holder for coastal economy at the district council, said: “This is about regeneration. This is about people taking ownership of their community and making it a better place for them.

“The Pride in Place Programme is not about building flashy new buildings. It’s about delivering in the community for what the community wants.”

Coun Kirk added that the district council had undertaken an “extensive” consultation with residents in the area and has listened to their concerns.

He went on to say that residents wanted the “little things” in the coastal town to be improved including emptying the bins more regularly and keeping the area clean and tidy.

The district council said it was working with the Skegness Neighbourhood Board to allocate the funding towards specific projects in the town over the next 10 years. The money could be spent boosting arts and sports in the area and to help provide a community centre.

Members of South Holland District Council’s cabinet have also agreed its plan to improve Spalding over the next decade, including new signage, a market canopy and plans to try to fill empty shops.

Robin Hancox, chair of Spalding Town Board, said that a “great plan” had been put forward to regenerate Spalding.

He added that the Spalding Town Board will work with the district council to “prioritise” the funding to ensure that it’s “spent wisely”.

The district councils will officially submit their plans to the government ahead of the deadline on Friday, November 28.

A response from the government is expected early next year, with the first proportion of funding set to be allocated in April 2026.