Tributes have been paid to a father of three who died in a road crash last month.

Sean Burlton, 28, died in an accident in Counter Drain Drove in Tongue End, near Spalding, after his car left the road and overturned in a water filled ditch. Two other cars were involved.

Officers tried to save him but despite their efforts, he died at the scene.

Sean Burlton who died in a crash in Tongue End

Now his family have paid tribute to Mr Burlton, calling him “a loving son, brother and father”.

He leaves three children, a brother and three sisters, including his twin sister.

In a statement, Mr Burlton’s family said: “He will be remembered as a family man who could be really funny, he was a free spirit and someone who loved to be outdoors. He was kind and caring and will be missed by everybody.

“He lived on a boat some of the time and loved to be around nature, he was his happiest when he was outdoors.

“He really loved fishing and spent many hours enjoying his hobby. He was well known locally by many anglers.

“He worked as a dry liner in the plastering trade. We’ve heard from his colleagues and friends in the trade that he was great at his job. The support we’ve had from the industry has been overwhelming and a big comfort.”

Mr Burlton grew up in Pointon and went to school in Billingborough and in his younger days, his family said he loved banger racing and travelled to take part in competitions and events.

His family added: “We are very grateful for the support we have had at this difficult and painful time and would like to say thank you for Sean’s friends for that support.”

After the accident, seven men were arrested. One was later de-arrested and the remaining six are on police bail.