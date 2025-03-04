Motorists have been warned to be vigilant following a spate of 4x4 thefts this weekend.

Two Toyota Hilux vehicles were both taken from Pinchbeck and Donington, with a Takeuchi Excavator stolen from the Bourne Fen area and a Black Nissan Navara from Harlaxton.

Three of the vehicles have since been recovered, but officers are still searching for the Nissan Navara.

An image of a Toyota Hilux released by Lincolnshire Police

A Lincolnshire police statement said: “A Toyota Hilux was reported stolen from Pinchbeck and a Takeuchi Excavator from the Bourne Fen area, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“The Toyota Hilux was discovered near Crowland after it was spotted parked up, hidden in some woodland near the A16.

“Several hours later we found the Takeuchi Excavator in West Pinchbeck, hidden in a barn.

“Sunday night there was another Toyota Hilux stolen from the Donington area. We then worked with the owner, a farmer, while we searched areas of Spalding and around Crowland.

“The owner, having been told to also share news of the theft far and wide on Facebook received a message as to the vehicle’s location.

“There is an outstanding Black Nissan Navara from Harlaxton - VRM YB68FGD.”

Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Action team say 4x4 thefts are becoming an increasing concern.

“We are asking all owners of not just Hilux but other 4x4 vehicles to be aware that across the county more and more of these vehicles are being stolen,” a statement issued by the RCAT team said.

“This weekend two Toyota Hilux have been stolen around the Spalding area.

“One we found, another we were actively searching for when, through Facebook, someone saw the second abandoned and reported it.”

Police also issued some tips to help motorists protect their vehicles from thieves.

These included: installing CCTV, blocking in such vehicles with another where possible, fitting a crook lock and using an ‘aftermarket alarm or tracker as the factory fitted ones are easily bypassed/removed’.

Incident number 119 2/3/25 related to the Nissan Navara for anyoen who may be able to share information.