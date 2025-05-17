A club whose members have raised half a million pounds for charities and good causes is disbanding.

The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley marked the end of its 38 years by donating £10,000 to health, care and education projects.

The presentation took place on Wednesday (May 14) in the former courtroom of Stamford Town Hall, and was hosted by Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke in his final engagement before a new mayor is selected.

Standing, from left: Ainara Iglesias from Bluecoat School, Ronald Paterson from The Cricket Society Trust, Ed Bailey from Evergreen Care Trust, Andrew St John from Rutland Sailability, Leonie Hatcher from Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, and Phil Chand from Shep. Seated, from left: John Freeman from Prostate Cancer UK, Anne O'Grady from Stamford Municipal Almshouses, Tina Cox from St Augustine's School, and Maggie Scott from Birch Tree Café

Recipients of £1,000 each were The Evergreen Care Trust, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Rutland Sailability, the Birch Tree Café in Easton-on-the-Hill, and Bluecoat and St Augustine’s primary schools in Stamford, Stamford Municipal Almshouses, The Cricket Society Trust, Stamford Household Essentials Project (Shep), and Prostate Cancer UK.

Steve Allan, president of the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley, welcomed representatives of each to receive their donation and spoke of how the money has been raised, through events.

He said: “Our proudest legacy is the Stamford Santa Fun Run, which we started 17 years ago and which has raised more than £200,000 for local charities and groups. I am delighted to say that our partnership with the Stamford Striders will ensure that the event continues and will still be an important part of Christmas for so many who have taken part.

Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley president Steve Allan addresses those gathered in the town hall

“We have had great support from the community, and for all those have taken part in our events, raffles, and the Victorian cricket festival on The Meadows. Thank you for helping us in helping others.

“I have been proud to be our president and want to personally thank all past and current members for their support of the club. I think we have done a good job for the community of Stamford.”

Ed Bailey was at the presentation to represent The Evergreen Care Trust, which provides charity-funded support for older people in the Stamford area, as well as some paid-for services. The volunteer services manager said the money would support the free services they provide, including befriending, cleaning and decluttering, giving lifts to appointments, and advocacy.

Ed Bailey from The Evergreen Care Trust

Birch Tree Cafe provides a safe and supportive environment in which people with Down syndrome can work. Chair of the trustees Maggie Scott said they would use the money for supplementary activities, such as an art project for screen printing tea towels that will go on sale at the cafe and provide further income.

Maggie Scott from Birch Tree Café

Head teacher at St Augustine’s Primary School in Kesteven Road, Tina Cox, said they would be spending their donation on an illustrated timeline of British and world history, which will adorn a corridor that runs the length of the school, and help inspire children’s curiosity about historical events. Meanwhile, Helen Taylor, special educational needs coordinator at Bluecoat School in Green Lane, said their share would be invested in playground equipment and resources to help children develop the ways they interact with others.

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke makes the presentation to Tina Cox from St Augustine's School

Ainara Iglesias from Bluecoat School

Andrew St John from Rutland Sailability said the money would be used to keep their boats on the water, buying items that need replacing, such as sails and ropes. The charity helps children and adults with physical disabilities and unseen special needs enjoy the freedom and feeling of sailing.

Andrew St John from Rutland Sailability

Shep, which is run by St George’s Church, helps people in hardship by providing fridges, washing machines and cookers. Phil Chand, representing the charity, said they have helped about 500 people in the past year who had lost their income, their home, or had to be rehoused suddenly, leaving them in an unfurnished property. Anne O’Grady from Stamford Municipal Almshouses said their donation would go towards refurbishing three homes at Fryer’s Callis in Kettering Road, Stamford.

Phil Chand from Shep

Ronald Paterson chairs The Cricket Society charity, set up by Geoff Hastings, the former owner of The Lady Anne’s Hotel - now The William Cecil in High Street St Martin’s. The society provides state schools with cricket equipment and opportunities for pupils to train and play in a league.

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke makes the presentation to Ronald Paterson from The Cricket Society Trust

John Freeman, a volunteer for Prostate Cancer UK, said their donation will help the charity raise awareness of a cancer which seems to be affecting healthy, comparatively young men in increasing numbers.

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke makes the presentation to John Freeman from Prostate Cancer UK

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, represented at the event by community fundraiser Leonie Hatcher, is putting its share towards its ongoing care and support for people at the local hospice in Thorpe Road, Peterborough.

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke makes the presentation to Leonie Hatcher, community fundraiser for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley members will either retire or join another club - The Rotary Club of Stamford, and the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s, both continue to operate.