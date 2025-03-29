A Second World War American airman will return to his former base 80 years to the day he departed for his final mission from the airfield.

Former fighter pilot Colonel Joe Peterburs is returning to the UK to visit RAF King’s Cliffe, the airbase from which he flew 49 combat missions in the P-51D Mustang.

During his visit on Wednesday, April 9, to the former RAF base, which is now Rockingham Forest Park, he will be taken on a tour of the airfield and the buildings which remain today, including the control tower.

Colonel Peterburs in front of a Mustang

Col Peterburs, who is from Minnesota, will also visit The Haycock in Wansford, one of his favourite former drinking spots.

Mike Murray, who runs the King’s Cliffe Airfield Museum, said: “We can only imagine the stories and memories he has from his time here, and I feel privileged to be able to be a part of this story.”

The 100-year-old first arrived at the airfield with the 55th Squadron 20th Fighter Group in November 1944 after earning his pilot’s wings and commissioning as a second lieutenant earlier that year.

King's Cliffe Airfield Museum

On April 10, 1945, during an escort mission for B-17 bombers over Berlin, he attacked a German airfield, destroying multiple enemy aircraft before his own plane sustained damage. Forced to bail out, he was captured and held as a prisoner of war at Stalag Luft III prisoner-of-war camp in Luckenwalde.

A week later, he made his escape and fought alongside the Russian Red Army until the war's end.

After the war Col Peterburs continued his military career, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars before retiring in 1979 after 36 years of active duty. His record includes more than 4,000 flying hours and 125 combat missions and decorations comprise the legion of merit, distinguished flying cross, bronze star, purple heart, air medal, and prisoner of war medal.

Colonel Peterburs’ visit is being jointly organised by volunteers at the King’s Cliffe Airfield Museum, which opened last summer, and Rockingham Forest Park, a holiday park operated by Landal.

Ian Sharpe, managing director of Rockingham Forest Park, said: “We’re delighted to be able to make this visit a possibility for Colonel Peterburs.

“The park is very much committed to maintaining the history of the airfield and ensuring that the sacrifices of the men and women that served here are not forgotten.”