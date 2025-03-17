Children learnt about the importance of protecting the environment by stepping inside an inflatable whale.

An arts project is touring the county to help youngsters understand more about the impact of plastic in our oceans.

The 18-metre whale arrived at Stamford Recreation Ground on Friday last week with special performances for schools ahead of the public sessions.

Eli Barrett from South Kesteven District Council with performers from Circo Rumb Ba Ba. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The performances included an acrobatic diver, puppets, comedy and music performed by Circo Rumb Ba Ba. The sessions were organised by South Kesteven District Council and funded by money from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The whale will appear in Bourne this weekend (March 22 and 23) ahead of appearances in Deeping St James (March 29 and 30) and Grantham (May 17 and 18). Free tickets for the shows are available online at www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on