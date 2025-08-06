Home   Stamford   News   Article

George Hotel of Stamford’s gallows sign missing for repairs

By Suzanne Moon
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:46, 06 August 2025

A ‘gallows’ sign that has been a feature of Stamford since the 1700s has been removed for repairs.

The timber spanning High Street St Martin’s, Stamford, lost two sizeable struts earlier this year when they fell into the road, narrowly missing two nearby cars.

Now more of the timber, and a green sign bearing the white writing ‘The George Stamford’, have been removed while the woodwork frame - designed in the heyday of the coaching inn to welcome honest travellers and deter highwaymen - is repaired.

The familiar gallows sign outside The George of Stamford is missing. Photo: Iliffe Media
The George of Stamford hotel is having the work carried out while Stamford Town Bridge is closed for waterproofing, to avoid any further road closures.

A section of the sign fell into the road below. Photo: submitted
The George sign before it became damaged. Photo: Submitted
Stamford Town Bridge is under repair until September 1. Photo: Iliffe Media
The town bridge work is due to end by September 1, by which time the gallows sign should be back in place.

