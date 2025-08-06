George Hotel of Stamford’s gallows sign missing for repairs
A ‘gallows’ sign that has been a feature of Stamford since the 1700s has been removed for repairs.
The timber spanning High Street St Martin’s, Stamford, lost two sizeable struts earlier this year when they fell into the road, narrowly missing two nearby cars.
Now more of the timber, and a green sign bearing the white writing ‘The George Stamford’, have been removed while the woodwork frame - designed in the heyday of the coaching inn to welcome honest travellers and deter highwaymen - is repaired.
The George of Stamford hotel is having the work carried out while Stamford Town Bridge is closed for waterproofing, to avoid any further road closures.
The town bridge work is due to end by September 1, by which time the gallows sign should be back in place.