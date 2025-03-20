A national operation to tackle fraud offences has resulted in officers arresting 20 people.

The enforcement operation, codenamed Operation Henhouse, saw the force execute 18 warrants at multiple addresses across Leicestershire and Rutland.

Twenty people were arrested and three people were voluntarily interviewed for various fraud related offences, including romance, investment and courier fraud.

Police

During the operation more than £250,000 in cash, jewellery, cars and designer clothing was recovered.

Those arrested have either been bailed or released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Nicole McIntyre from Leicestershire Police’s Economic Crime Unit said: “We have had an extremely busy month of enforcement to tackle offenders who target vulnerable individuals and businesses for their own financial gain.

“Crimes such as romance fraud and courier fraud cause immense distress to those impacted – many of whom have lost hundreds and thousands of pounds of life savings at the hands of these criminals.”

She added: “Fraud is getting more and more sophisticated, and criminals often pretend to be trusted organisations to trick you into doing what they want.

“Fraud investigations can be extremely lengthy and complex, often requiring us to work closely with other forces and agencies to tackle offences on a national and international level.

“Operations like this give us extra support to carry out enforcement and bring people to justice.”



