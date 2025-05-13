More than a dozen playparks across the district have received an upgrade.

South Kesteven District Council has invested £100,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to replace equipment at play areas in Gonerby Road, Grantham; Highgrove Gardens on Empingham Road, Stamford; Wild Witham Play Area in South Witham; and Dysart Park, Grantham.

Cabinet member for leisure and culture, Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), said: “The latest programme focuses on replacing existing play equipment that has reached the end of its serviceable life.

South Kesteven District Councillors Rhys Baker, Emma Baker and Paul Fellows at the Wellhead Park in Bourne

“We want to encourage more children and families to enjoy everything these areas have to offer, bringing them closer to nature in an outdoor environment where they can play and socialise.”

A further £68,000 from a separate funding pot is being used for repairs and new equipment at 14 other play areas across the district. These are in:

Andrew Road, Stamford

Arnoldfield, Grantham

Churchfield Close, Deeping St James

Elizabeth Road, Stamford

Foxglove Road, Stamford

Harrowby Lane, Grantham

Manor Close, Langtoft

Princess Drive, Grantham

Dysart Park, Grantham

Queen Elizabeth Park, Grantham

Wellhead, Bourne

Kesteven Drive, Deepings

Hornsby Road, Grantham

Wyndham Park, Grantham

The Wellhead park in Bourne

Developers have also spent £35,000 at the Wellhead play area in Bourne as part of social responsibilities required by a planning condition.

This has included the removal of an old wooden fort and entrance gate to be replaced with a multi play unit, roundabout, somersault bars, springer bowl, spinner, and a gate.



