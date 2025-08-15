Drivers will be asked to take a 25-mile diversion while a road is repaired.

A section of the A6121 Ryhall Road in Stamford, between St Paul’s Street and the entrance to Stamford Retail Park and McDonald’s, will be ‘rebuilt’ from September 8 over a six-week period.

During this time there will be road closures on week nights from 8pm to 6am.

The diversion route while roadworks close Ryhall Road, Stamford. Google Maps

The official diversion route will take drivers on the A6121 to Bourne, along Raymond Mays Way, south on the A15 to Market Deeping, and back to Stamford along the A1175, which includes the Tallington railway crossing and enters town as Uffington Road.

The diversion will also operate in reverse.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for Lincolnshire County Council highways, said: “Rebuilding this section of Ryhall Road will be a very big undertaking, with nearly a half-mile of carriageway to be replaced.

“While on site, the team will also be upgrading the traffic signals at two pedestrian crossings along Ryhall Road – one near Melbourne Road and one near St George’s Avenue.

“The diversion route for the night-time closures is roughly 25 miles, so quite long.

“That is because our highways team can only use like-for-like roads for diversion routes, meaning a closed A-road can only be diverted using other A-roads.

“Using B or C roads could lead to HGVs passing through villages late at night, which would be a huge disruption for residents.”

She added that access for residents and businesses would be kept open throughout.