Villagers will be met with roadworks for 10 days while roads are resurfaced, costing £400,000.

Roads across Corby Glen will be resurfaced with work due to start on Tuesday, April 2, and lasting for up to 10 days.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “These resurfacing works, right in the heart of Corby Glen, will be of huge benefit for the local community.

“Once complete, the £400,000 works will give local residents and businesses a better and more durable road surface that we expect to last for years to come.”

Market Place, Church Street, Moreley’s Lane, Station Road - from A151 The Green to Market Place and the High Street - from Market Place to Barleycroft junction will all be affected and there will be 24-hour road closures in place.

Traffic will be diverted via Station Road, Tanner’s Road, High Street, and vice versa.

Karen added: “Inevitably, these works will cause some disruption, but we’ll be doing our best to keep this to a minimum. This includes carrying out the project during the school half term and maintaining access to businesses so they can remain open throughout.

“I’d like to thank everyone affected for their patience while we carry out these improvements.”