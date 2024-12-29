A road will close for nearly two weeks while repair works take place.

Patching, resurfacing and roadside repairs will begin in King Street, Baston on Monday, January 13.

Roadworks will start at the junction of Greatford Road and stretch about 1,500m towards the Langtoft junction.

A UK road closed sign. credit: istock/JohnFScott

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We are delighted to be able to get this scheme in place for early 2025, the works programme will mean a very positive experience for road users and the local traffic flow.

“In total, this programme will cost around £450,000 to complete and will ensure the life of the road for many years to come.”

A road closure will be in place for the duration of the works with a diversion route taking drivers onto the A1175 and A15 Deeping Road and vice versa.

King Street near Baston. Photo: Google

The project is scheduled to finish on Saturday, January 25.

Karen said: “While the works will be taking the old surface off the road, rebuilding the lower material and then putting a new surface in, we will also be taking the opportunity to rebuild the haunches at the side of the road too.

“It’s the ideal time to work on the roadsides so we are taking the opportunity to rebuild these areas that have been prone to damage from larger vehicles over the years.

“We will do everything that we can to get this job finished as quickly as possible. Because of the nature of the works and the type of job it involves we will have to put a road closure in place with a like-for-like diversion on the surrounding roads.

“These measures are there for the safety of the crew and road users.”



