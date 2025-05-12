Emergency services are at the scene of a five-vehicle crash on the A1.

A 999 call was made at 11.45am today (Monday, May 12) reporting the crash on the A1 northbound, close to the B6403 Colsterworth junction.

The vehicles are blocking the outside lane, causing queues back to Stretton in Rutland.

A1 road sign

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers are at the scene. No injuries have been reported at the time of responding.”

Update: The road is now clear.



