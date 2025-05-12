Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Delays on A1 between Colsterworth in Lincolnshire and Stretton in Rutland

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:31, 12 May 2025
 | Updated: 14:00, 12 May 2025

Emergency services are at the scene of a five-vehicle crash on the A1.

A 999 call was made at 11.45am today (Monday, May 12) reporting the crash on the A1 northbound, close to the B6403 Colsterworth junction.

The vehicles are blocking the outside lane, causing queues back to Stretton in Rutland.

A1 road sign
A1 road sign

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers are at the scene. No injuries have been reported at the time of responding.”

Update: The road is now clear.


Accidents Bourne Grantham Lincs Homepage Oakham Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE