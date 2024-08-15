Home   Stamford   News   Article

Delays on A1 in Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire following incident between Wansford and Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:25, 15 August 2024
 | Updated: 10:27, 15 August 2024

Drivers are facing long delays following an incident on the A1.

Traffic is queuing on the A1 southbound this morning (Thursday, August 15) from Wansford to Tinwell.

A section of the carriageway has been closed between Wansford and Burghley Park near Stamford.

Traffic website AA is reporting an obstruction on the road while Google Maps says there has been a crash.

Updates as we have them.


