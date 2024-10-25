Home   Stamford   News   Article

Delays on A1 near Stamford with tailbacks from Tickencote to Wansford

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 13:34, 25 October 2024
 | Updated: 13:59, 25 October 2024

Drivers are facing long delays on the A1 near Stamford after a crash

The A1 northbound has been closed between B1081 Tickencote and Woolfox following a crash involving a car and a van this afternoon (Friday, October 25).

“No serious injuries have been reported and no-one’s been arrested,” said a spokesperson for Leicestershire Police.

The A1 this afternoon (Friday, October 25). Photo: AA
Traffic is queuing from Tickencote to Wansford with drivers travelling at an average speed of 10mph.



