Delays on A1 near Stamford with tailbacks from Tickencote to Wansford
Published: 13:34, 25 October 2024
| Updated: 13:59, 25 October 2024
Drivers are facing long delays on the A1 near Stamford after a crash
The A1 northbound has been closed between B1081 Tickencote and Woolfox following a crash involving a car and a van this afternoon (Friday, October 25).
“No serious injuries have been reported and no-one’s been arrested,” said a spokesperson for Leicestershire Police.
Traffic is queuing from Tickencote to Wansford with drivers travelling at an average speed of 10mph.
