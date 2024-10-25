Drivers are facing long delays on the A1 near Stamford after a crash

The A1 northbound has been closed between B1081 Tickencote and Woolfox following a crash involving a car and a van this afternoon (Friday, October 25).

“No serious injuries have been reported and no-one’s been arrested,” said a spokesperson for Leicestershire Police.

The A1 this afternoon (Friday, October 25). Photo: AA

Traffic is queuing from Tickencote to Wansford with drivers travelling at an average speed of 10mph.







