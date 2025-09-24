A home steeped in motorsport history — belonging to a renowned Formula One team owner and classic car dealer — is up for sale with an £800,000 price tag.

Colin Crabbe’s former residence, Baston House, in Baston, has gone on the market with Savills.

Mr Crabbe, who died earlier this year, was a charismatic figure in the world of historic racing, best known for founding Antique Automobiles and for giving Ronnie Peterson his Formula One debut.

Baston House. Photo: Savills

His life was defined by adventure, restoration, and a deep love of rare and significant motor cars, and Baston House was not only his home but also the heart of his operations, where he restored iconic vehicles and welcomed collectors from around the world.

Speaking about the sale, Colin Crabbe’s son, Alastair Crabbe said: "Baston House was more than just a home to my father — it was the heart of his adventures. It’s where he brought extraordinary cars back to life and where he shared his passion with so many. We hope the next owners will appreciate the spirit of the place and the stories it holds."

Dating from circa 1830, it is a Grade II listed, double-fronted Georgian house with over 3,100 sq ft of accommodation — featuring elegant, symmetrical rooms with high ceilings, deep skirtings, sash windows with shutters, and ornate fireplaces.

The rear of Baston House. Photo: Savills

The garden room at Baston House. Photo: Savills

The main house includes three en-suite bedrooms, three reception rooms, a study, and a dual-aspect garden room with under floor heating and French doors opening to walled gardens.

The kitchen is fitted with Silestone worktops, a gas double oven Aga with electric companion, and is complemented by a pantry, utility room, and garden room. Upstairs, the principal bedroom boasts a full-suite bathroom with a separate double shower, while the other bedrooms offer built-in wardrobes and dressing areas.

A separate coach house barn incorporates integral garaging and two annex suites — which Savills say is ideal for guests, older children, multigenerational families, or could also serve as a home business base, subject to consents.

The separate coach house. Photo: Savills

The kitchen boasts an Aga. Photo: Savills

Period features in the Georgian home. Photo: Savills

The property sits within a beautifully maintained walled garden of approximately 0.26 acres, and also boasts a 5m swim-spa exercise pool.

James Abbott, residential sales director and head of Savills Stamford, added: "Baston House is a truly special property — not only for its architectural elegance and beautifully preserved Georgian features, but for the legacy of its former owner. Colin Crabbe was a man of vision and character, and this house reflects that in every detail. It’s a home with soul, history, and a story that will resonate with anyone who values heritage and individuality."

The garden, complete with spa pool. Photo: Savills

The principal bedroom at Baston House. Photo: Savills

A living space at Baston House, Lincolnshire. Photo: Savills

Baston House is available with a guide price of £800,000. For further details or to arrange a viewing, contact Savills Stamford office on 01780 484696.