Firefighters were called to a town home after a chimney caught alight.

A Stamford-based crew was called to Ryhall Road in the town at 6.20pm yesterday (February 11).

A build up of soot in the chimney had caused a fire.

Fire crews from Stamford were called. Picture: iStock

Firefighters used chimney rods and a stirrup pump to extinguish the blaze.