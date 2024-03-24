Battered Mars bars and driving 500 miles in an old banger were part two farmers’ mission to raise awareness for mental health.

Ever since Carlby farmers Jim Hollingworth and Pete Downes met more than 20 years ago, the two friends have dreamed of taking part in a car race.

They decided it was finally time and joined the North Coast 500 Banger Rally at the weekend, a 516-mile route in Scotland.

Heather Green, Monika Blad, Jim Hollingworth and Pete Downes

Jim, who was joined on the challenge by his wife Heather and Pete’s wife, Monika, described it as an ‘eye-opener’ of how beautiful Scotland is.

He said: “We started off at 8am with a sheet of cryptic clues that we used to plan the route.

“There were different challenges to do like spotting bridges, eating haggis, getting someone to cook a battered Mars bar, and finding an original flavour Irn-Bru.”

The car was decorated for occasion

The 24-year-old forest green Toyota Yaris they were driving survived the journey, albeit with a slow puncture and mud guards which dragged on the floor.

It was one of the few vehicles taking part in the rally which didn’t have any big problems.

The group also completed the trip without any rows, which, according to Jim, was rare.

Jim and Pete, both 48, have farmed since they were teenagers and are aware of the struggles young people face.

Heather Green, Jim Hollingworth, Monika Blad and Pete Downes. Photo: Tim Scrivener Photographer

Jim, who works at Silverwood Farms in Thistleton, believes spending most of the day alone in a tractor can be isolating, and has noticed a high turnover of young people joining the agricultural industry and soon after leaving due to their mental health.

Initially the pair were using the race just to raise awareness but after a lot of convincing by friends and family they set up a GoFundMe page.

They have raised almost £1,500 with donations from Scottish residents they met during the challenge as well as friends and family back home in Lincolnshire.

“We couldn’t believe it,” said Jim.

“Everybody has been getting on board.”