The summer is a busy period for opportunities to improve bridge at Stamford, writes Trevor Thrower of Stamford Bridge Club.

There is a five week summer school, focussing entirely on the declarer play and defence, which was fully booked in fewer than 24 hours from when the invitations were sent.

Also Sue Moss, our education sub-committee lead will be running an improvers' course.

Hand of the Week

Defence is the most difficult part of the bridge but defending well can bring great rewards. Firstly an explanation of the auction, traditionalists would respond 2NT to show 15 to a poor 17 high card points with 3NT showing a good 17 to 19. Modern players may amend this bidding so that a 3NT shows 4333 with 15-16 or perhaps a poor 17 with 2NT showing all other balanced hands. This gives a better chance to investigate whether the game in hearts is better in case south holds a five card heart suit. Our auction is based on the more traditional auction. Against the 3NT west will lead the two of spades. East will win with ace and return the suit. On the spade return south will play the ten and west will win with the knave.

The question is declarer holding KT98 or KT97 depending on which card east leads back at trick two. If south has either of these holding then if west leads back a spade at trick three this will give declarer an extra spade trick and likely the contract. How can we know which holding south has in spades? This can be easily achieved by following a principle of waht to return at trick two after winning the lead. The most usual method is to either lead your highest card back from two remaining cards in suit or third highest back from four or more cards remaining cards. On this hand east should lead back the 4S from his remaining 8743.

West knows that it cannot be the highest card else south has a five card spade suit which is inconsistent with the bidding so east must have started with A8743 because if declarer had held the 3S he would have played that card at trick one. So west should know that a spade return at trick three is the correct play and also knows that the correct card at trick three is the QS so that the spade suit is not blocked when west obtains the lead with the ace of clubs.

Tips of the Week

Remember the correct technique of which card to lead back at trick two to give partner the best chance of reading the actual layout of the suit.