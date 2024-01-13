People with a bit of Bear Grylls about them are needed to inspire young adventurers.

Members of the 2nd Wittering Scouts are currently unable to meet because their long-serving leaders hung up their woggles at the end of last year.

Now the new year is underway, the troop of about 15 members should start meeting again in Wittering Parish Hall.

The 2nd Wittering Scouts making a bug house

But they won’t be working towards badges or planning camps until new adults step forward to help out.

Troops secretary Gillian Amos said volunteers of all ages were welcome, from school leavers through to retirees with a little spare time on their hands.

“The Scouts is inclusive and what we’re really looking for are hands-on volunteers with plenty of enthusiasm to inspire our troop members in their activities,” she said.

The 2nd Wittering Scouts' on Remembrance Day

“We can help people with the necessary DBS check and online bits and pieces that are needed, which are all very straightforward.”

Scouts caters for children aged 10 to 14, with badges available to be earned in subjects such as ‘Mechanic’, ‘Media Relations and Marketing’, ‘Model Maker’, ‘Electronics’ and the RAF-supported ‘Air Activities’.

The aim is for youngsters to have fun while developing skills to help them enjoy a more rewarding life. Survival expert Bear Grylls is Chief Scout and a huge advocate of youngsters learning Scouting skills.

Some of the Scout badges youngsters can earn

The 2nd Wittering Scouts meet during term time from 6.15pm to 8.15pm on Fridays at the parish hall in Townsend Road.

An assistant is also needed to help with Wittering Beavers at the parish hall on Mondays from 6.15pm to 7.45pm, and occasional volunteers are needed to help with Wittering Cubs on Wednesdays, 6.15pm to 7.45pm.

“These are rewarding roles and our children are very keen to keep coming along,” added Gillian.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email gillian.amos@stamfordbournescouts.org.uk

Alternatively call Gillian on 01780 783044.