The Golden Triangle is a classic California road trip route connecting San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, with a few scenic detours along the way, writes Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

It’s a chance to sample big-name destinations and smaller gems in one go, and is definitely one of my favourite tailormade itineraries to put together.

I’d recommend you start your adventure in San Francisco, and spend a day or two sampling dim sum in Chinatown, checking out street art in the Mission, or heading out to Alcatraz. There’s always something to do, whether it’s catching a baseball game at Oracle Park or just people-watching at Fisherman’s Wharf.

Hollywood sign. Photo: Travel Counsellors

From San Francisco its an easy drive to wine country and Sonoma and Napa Valley have some really great vineyards and a farm to table dining scene. Well worth including on your itinerary if you can.

Next up you might choose to head to Yosemite National Park – here you can experience cool mountain air, epic rock formations, waterfalls, and meadows. Take a walk beneath ancient sequoias or find a quiet spot by the Merced River for a proper break from the road.

Part of any journey like this is to experience the Pacific Coast Highway, a route that gets a spot on every “must-drive” list for good reason. Monterey’s world-class aquarium is worth visiting, where you can spot sea lions or grab lunch with an ocean view. Carmel and Big Sur turn up the scenery further with spectacular winding roads built for slow cruising, stops for proper coffee, and a coastline that looks and feels a world away from the everyday.

Yosemite National Park. Photo: Travel Counsellors

One of my favourite places along the route is Santa Barbara, which offers walks along the beach or wanderings through Spanish-influenced streets and a relaxed vibe. Next, head to Los Angeles; LA’s a patchwork of neighbourhoods, where you can sip green juice in Venice one morning, then dig into tacos downtown the next. There are studio tours and filming locations, as well as theme parks and sandy beaches.

From LA take the desert route to Las Vegas; neon lights, headline shows, and huge buffets set the tone, but it’s the sheer energy that sticks with most people. Its full on and fun and a must-do. Head further east and the landscape starts to feel other-worldly. Driving through Death Valley, heat shimmers over the salt flats by day, and the night sky is packed with stars.

Golden Gate Bridge, California. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Emma Savage

A road trip to California is highly recommended; there’s so much variety within the state. If this is a trip you’d love to do, let me know.

Happy travels!