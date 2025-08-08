10 years ago

Rutland adventurer Sarah Outen is fighting a broken rudder and ocean weather as she tries to complete her round-the-world trip.

Sarah, 30, from Oakham, is rowing across the Atlantic Ocean on the final leg of her London2London: Via the World challenge.

10 years ago: Sarah Outen on her round-the-world trip

As if travelling around the globe using manpower alone wasn't tough enough, Sarah's journey got a whole lot harder last month when her rudder snapped off during a storm.

But former Stamford High School pupil Sarah, who celebrated her 30th birthday at sea in May, has remained cheerful thanks to regular contact with home and visits from all manner of marine life.

In the most recent update on her blog, Sarah wrote: "I had just been rudely awoken by a wave slamming the back of the boat and sloshing in through the slightly open hatch, soaking my feet.

"I was confused. I was sure that I had closed it after lapping up lungfuls of air an hour earlier. Having just had a rough night with little sleep I was catching up while the wind backed.”

The high points of the trip have been matched by lows.

Sarah added: "Yesterday making it out of here under my own steam felt impossible and rather hopeless. I also had to acknowledge that it is quite likely I won't get my rudder delivery out here - I don't think I had left enough head space for that one."

But Sarah's mood has been lifted by phone calls from home. She has spoken to a number of schools as part of her ambassador role with the Inspire charity, talking about her challenge with pupils and giving them live updates from the ocean.

10 years ago: Play Your Cards Right at the Abbey Court fete

Abbey Court Care Home in Bourne saw its biggest crowd yet raising £517 at their annual summer fate. This proved to be a record breaking amount for the care home.

With the help of staff volunteers every year the Abbey Court invites relatives and members of the public along to have fun and help raise money.

25 years ago

Blackstones Sports and Social Club has served its members for generations.

But now the 109-year-old club, which offers a variety of sports as well as acting as a social centre in Lincoln Road, Stamford,, has been earmarked for new houses and is threatened with being bulldozed.

The week at the club kicks off with a bit of push and shove on Tuesdays, when the pushpenny team and its very own world champion Les Dolby gets together.

25 years ago: Members of Blackstones Pushpenny team

The team plays home and away matches in the Stamford League throughout the season.

Other sporting activities during the week include dominoes, pool (two tables), cards, darts and tennis.

By the weekend Blackstones is in full swing with entertainment for all the family including karaoke and well-known singers performing two Saturdays a month.

Every Sunday club member Bett Vellam cooks up a treat at her weekly Bett's Sunday meat raffle, with first prize being the ingredients for a complete roast.

25 years ago: Bett Vellum, centre, with her meat raffle at Blackstones

Bits of nappies could be used to help fuel the kilns at Castle Cement.

Plans to burn Profuel, made from unrecycleable materials such as low chlorine plastics and cut-offs from nappy and carpets, have been submitted by the Ketton firm to Rutland County Council.

Under the supervision of the Environment Agency, the company has, since 1988, been carrying out tests on Profuel. Now it wants to use the 'alternative' fuel in its two kilns on a permanent basis.

Consultations are underway in the village and public open evenings are due to take place.

John Collier, secretary of the Ketton Conservation Trust, said he was concerned the products of combustion released into the atmosphere could be harmful.

But he added without the test results being made available they had no facts or figures on which to make a balanced judgment.

He said: "Until Castle's representatives provide the necessary information to allow the public to come to an informed decision, the burning of yet another waste product fuel has to be viewed with grave concern.”

General manager David Bagshaw said the combustion of the materials was achieved without any black smoke or smell being given off.

He said: "The use of these materials is a 'win-win' solution as substantial environmental benefits are achieved while enabling us to keep our fuel costs down, ensuring we remain competitive.”

Anyone wishing to attend an open evening should contact Mr Bagshaw's secretary.

25 years ago: Farmer Pat Bealby with one of her pigs

A farmer has made a heartfelt plea to planning bosses to let her build a bungalow on land she has owned for nearly 25 years, so she can be near her animals.

Pat Bealby has to travel two or three miles everyday from her Uppingham home to the 16-acre farm in Gretton Road, Lyddington, to feed and look after her stock.

She fears that unless she can be near the animals more of her stock will die during the winter and she will start to see her livelihood slip away.

Mrs Bealby has to leave Uppingham at 6am to go to the farm where she stays all day because she cannot afford to keep travelling up and down.

She said: "I ended up having to ask people in the village to use their toilet or telephone.

"I have already lost lambs. This is my livelihood but they don't seem to take that into account when making decisions.

"I have worked here since 1976 and this is where I feel at home. I would just ask the councillors to come and have a look at the site. I don't want to build all over the place. I just want somewhere to live."

Mrs Bealby applied to Rutland County Council to build the bungalow last year but it was turned down. She then appealed against the decision which was also refused.

Penny Wilkinson, spokesman for Rutland County Council, said the site was outside planned limits of development for Lyddington as defined on the local plan and countryside policies applied.

50 years ago: Anyone fancy seeing A Self-made Failure?

50 years ago

More than 200 people have signed a petition, launched by three young Stamford mums, calling for improved road safety on a new estate.

The decision to launch the petition came after a three-year-old boy was involved in an accident with a car.

The mums, Mrs Sandra Simpson of Charles Road, Mrs Celia Hall of Churchill Road, and Mrs Anne McCartney of Churchill Road, started the petition only minutes after the accident.

50 years ago: Looking for speeding traffic while keeping a close eye on the children are the three mums who have organised a petition for improved road safety on a new Stamford estate. From the left are Mrs Sandra Simpson, Mrs Anne McCartney and Mrs Celia Hall. Also with them is another worried mum, Mrs Thelma Barnes

The 214-name petition, which was sent to the South Kesteven District Council, and Mr Kenneth Lewis, Rutland and Stamford's Tory MP, called for ridges to be set in the roads of the estate, children playing signs to be erected, and a play area nearby.

Mrs Simpson said: "Really, our main grouse is against the traffic on the estate.

"We know there is supposed to be a 30-mile-an-hour limit in built-up areas, but a lot of drivers take no notice of that at all, and just come tearing around here.

"And the nearest speed limit sign must be at least a mile away. We haven't even got one on the estate."

Mrs Hall added: "On the main roads, the situation is better, because the police are regularly patrolling them. But here there is no patrol and cars take no heed of speed limits.

"We always have to tell the kids to mind the road whenever they go out. And every night at about 5pm there is a squeal of brakes outside."

The mothers believe the danger to the children has been aggravated because of the lack of a nearby play area.

"When we first came up here, there was a field at the back of the houses the children could play in," said Mrs Simpson.

"Then, about two years ago, they built houses on the field and also a main road.

"But the trouble is that the kids got so used to playing in the field they do not seem to realise it isn't there to play in any more.”

50 years ago: Members of Bourne Racing Pigeon Society flocked to an event at Morton Village Hall

There were about 100 people at a social evening in Morton Village Hall on, organised by Mr Joe Mason, Mr Alan Reynolds and Mr Mick Hare, for Bourne Racing Pigeon Society.

The buffet meal was prepared by ladies associated with the club and dancing was to J B Sound, from Bourne.

It was something in the nature of a celebration for Mr Len Hart and his wife, Mavis. For last week they won first and second places in the young birds (racing) competition.

A special watchdog committee is being set up in a bid to prevent expansion ruining the characters of the picturesque villages of Castor and Ailsworth.

Residents are worried that development corporation proposals will wipe out the rural atmosphere.

The campaign is being led by Mr Keith Salter, and Mr Ernest Hudson, who has already drawn up his own alternative plan.

The development corporation intends to build a new township for 25,000 Londoners. The campaigners want a green belt around the villages to separate them from the newcomers.

A spokesman for the corporation said: "We would be happy to hear from this committee about the plans they are putting forward."

100 years ago

George Fielding, labourer, Deeping St James, and Ernest Warren, labourer, Yarwell, were charged with stealing a cockerel, valued at 7s 6d, the property of Albert Schoffham, at Wittering, on July 15.

Albert Schoffham, cafe proprietor, living at the Aerodrome, said he kept a number of fowls, which ran loose during the day. When he fed them on the evening in question he missed a cockerel. The two defendants were labourers at the Aerodrome. He asked them the next day who killed the bird and put it in the hedge bottom. He later spoke to the foreman about it.

PC Pywell said he interviewed Fielding. The defendant replied: “You have come to the wrong house this time; you will find no cockerel here."

PC Pywell searched the garden, finding some white feathers. Asked to account for them, the defendant said the wind must have blown them there.

In the kitchen he found a cooked fowl in a saucepan. The defendant said he ran over it the previous night, near Barnack Post Office.

Being dissatisfied, PC Pywell brought Fielding to Peterborough, where, upon being charged, he said: "It was knocked over by a man named Warren, who was working with me.

Warren admitted he threw a hammer at it, and killed it accidentally.

Fielding then admitted taking the fowl, and Warren admitted accidentally killing it. The birds had been a bother to them, he said.

The defendants were bound over in the sum of £5 for 12 months, and ordered to pay the cost of the cockerel and costs - £1 19s 6d altogether.

A thunderstorm, accompanied by heavy rain, brought the activities in the Stamford Market to a premature close between 2 and 3 o'clock on Friday afternoon. Just at that time Broad Street and Ironmonger Street were thronged with people, who hurriedly sought shelter when the rain suddenly commenced to fall in torrents.

In less than three minutes the streets were practically emptied of visitors, and stallholders whose business kept them were the only folk to remain.

Towards 4 o'clock the rain ceased, but it was then too late to retrieve the trade that had been lost. Most of the salesmen prepared to pack up, giving up all hope of taking any money.

One man, who was offering enamel ware for sale, pluckily opened out his goods and tried to bring off a few stray sales, but he soon gave up in despair, for he could not sell anything to the handful of women who had gathered around him. Time after time he had to pass his articles, after offering them at very low prices, and eventually he said: "I have been to many markets where I could not sell goods, but this is the first time I have been unable to give things away.

“They say that a man is insane when he sells things to himself - and that is what I am doing.

“I shan't put up any more things. If you women want them you can pick them up!”

Sir, Apropos the paragraph in the last issue of your paper, may I be permitted to correct what is obviously an error. The statement says: "The snake retained its fangs, which it continued to shoot out when stroked."

It may or may not have retained them. I doubt it personally. But it certainly did not "shoot them out." What it "shot out" was merely its forked tongue, which protruded at will from between the lips to the extent of an inch or two, according to the size of the snake, and this forked tongue is perfectly harmless.

The poison fangs are loose in the jaw, and have a minute hole from the root to the point. The root end rests on a sac of poison, and when a person is bitten the sac is depressed and the poisonous fluid forced up the hollow fang and into the wound.

Yours faithfully,

Stamfordian

200 years ago

An inquest was held at Irnham by S Edwards, gentleman coroner, on the body of Thomas Doughty, the clerk of the parish, aged 66 years, who whilst at harvest work on the preceding Monday, fell down and expired instantly, in the presence of his son and some of his neighbours. Verdict: by the visitation of God.

Yesterday, Jane and Ellen Boost, straw-bonnet makers, were fully committed for trial, by the magistrates for this borough, on a charge of stealing some clothes, the property of Mrs Harriet Newey, from a box which she had left in their custody at Stamford.



Lincolnshire Lunatic Asylum. Wanted, a keeper for this institution; a strong, healthy, active man, without incumbrances, and who has some knowledge of gardening. Application to be made at the asylum.

By order, W Prentice Thos. Fisher, secretary. 9th August, 1825.

Wanted, a stout respectable youth as an apprentice to a miller and baker. Apply to Mr Christopher Blades.



Wanted, situation as a gamekeeper. A married man with no family, aged 28, who under- stands the breeding and breaking of dogs, and destroying vermin. The most respectable reference will be given.