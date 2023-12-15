Real reindeer joined in the fun and games of a fundraising school fair.

The event at Bluecoat Primary School in Green Lane, Stamford, was organised by the PTA to pay for bike shelters and playground equipment.

Fluffy white reindeer Harry and his mum, Lily were out in the school courtyard for visitors to admire, while inside people could take part in a tombola raffle, dance at the Christmas disco, and buy books, craft items and other gifts and treats.

'Buddy' aka school governor Henry Sauntson, has a go at winning on the raffle, with wife and PTA member Sara Jane

Cakes and biscuits were on sale, with the (non-alcoholic) drinks served by parents Steve and Annie Alcock, who also happen to own The King’s Head in Maiden Lane.

Annie was one of the PTA organisers of the fair, along with Sarah Jane Sauntson and Jacqui Trayford, who were also helping to run stalls on the Friday afternoon (December 15).

Jacqui said they were pleased with the turnout from parents and visitors, and grateful to sponsors One Touch Football, Tickety Boo Tents, Northfields Garage, and The King’s Head - which helped pay for the reindeers to visit.

Steve and Annie Alcock sell refreshments with the help of Noah and Tommy

Six-year-old Jacob Brunton decorated a biscuit

She also thanked the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley for donating the Christmas tree, and Nisa, Costcutter, and the independent businesses that donated prizes for the raffle.

Six-year-old Frankie Peet takes a look at the craft stall

Harry and Lily the reindeer

The PTA hopes to have new bike shelters installed next year to encourage children to be active on their way to school.