South Africa is a destination that offers it all, writes Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

From the iconic sights of Cape Town to the indulgent Winelands, there is much to see and enjoy. Savour world-class wine, walk along untouched beaches, or spot the Big Five on safari. Here’s an idea for an itinerary which will make the most of your time there.

Table Mountain in South Africa. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Start your adventure in Cape Town and spend a few nights soaking up the atmosphere of this very special place. While you are here, visit Table Mountain with its fabulous views across the city and beyond. It’s a wonderful place to spend a few days and its restaurants and waterfront are excellent. While you are in Cape Town, do take a ferry to Robben Island - the place where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned, to learn more about this period in history.

After Cape Town head just an hour away to the Winelands, which offer a change of pace and a feast for the senses; rolling vineyards, world-class wines, and stunning mountain backdrops. During a few days here you could visit Franschhoek, and take the wine tram for a leisurely way to explore the region’s celebrated vineyards. Beyond the wine, Mont Rochelle Nature Reserve offers a network of trails where every turn reveals panoramic views of the valley, lush greenery, and the chance to breathe in the crisp mountain air.

South Africa game drive. Photo: Travel Counsellors

South Africa wildlife. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Next up, the famous Garden Route. This is a road trip like no other, winding through dramatic coastlines, abundant forests, and charming towns. Stop in Swellendam, one of South Africa’s oldest towns, where Cape Dutch architecture and small-town hospitality create a warm and welcoming atmosphere and drive on to Plettenberg Bay. Here you can kayak alongside playful seals and hike through the ancient Tsitsikamma Forest.

The Eastern Cape is where your South African adventure reaches its pinnacle. A safari here is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, offering the thrill of seeing elephants, lions, and rhinos roam freely in their natural habitat.

Mpumalanga in South Africa. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Emma Savage

After the excitement of the bush, Port Elizabeth provides the perfect place to unwind. Known as the ‘Friendly City’, it offers a laid-back coastal vibe with pristine beaches that are ideal for a leisurely stroll or a refreshing swim. Indulge in fresh seafood at one of the many waterfront restaurants or explore the city’s history through its museums and art galleries.

If you are thinking about a trip to South Africa, do let me know.

Happy travels!