With the help of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, we look back through the newspaper's archive to find interesting stories from years gone by…

10 years ago

Children learn about India

Year 3 at Bourne Abbey Primary Academy enjoyed two days of Indian experiences to commence their Hinduism topic. The children learn about the festival of Diwali and Hindu beliefs.

Children at Bourne Abbey Primary Academy 10 years ago.

Siblings get into spooky spirit

Seven-year-old Olivia Nutt and Ronnie Ruddock, eight months, got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up in spooky costumes for a pumpkin carving day.

They were among hundreds of visitors to Riverford Organic Farms near Thornhaugh on Saturday.

Olivia Nutt and Ronnie Ruddock 10 years ago.

Alongside the pumpkin carving, the farm also offered chilli stringing, apple pressing and much more.

Farm acquisitions manager Liz Ede said it was a “great turnout”.

Pupils enjoy new LazyLawn

Pupils at a school in Rutland are enjoying mess-free playtime and learning road safety thanks to their new LazyLawn.

Whissendine Primary School pupils are now racing to use their LazyLawn roadway at playtime after the UK’s biggest artificial grass supplier transformed it into a vibrant outdoor space that can be used all year round.

LazyLawn's Andy Driver helps Rutland School pupils with their road safety 10 years ago.

LazyLawn used 350 square metres of Playtime turf to create the bespoke roadway, which is complete with white road markings and a zebra crossing.

The firm has also donated a range of high visibility accessories to the school for Walk to School month, taking place throughout October, to help get pupils started with their road safety.

Walk to School month is an international event from Living Streets, which promotes the benefits of walking to school.

Head of the school Megan Lucas said: “We had the artificial grass installed on a part of the playground that was looking tired and didn’t fit in with the rest of the outdoor space.

“We have an exciting, vibrant school and wanted the whole of our playground to match.

“Previously, the area was made up of a criss-cross pathway with worn grass in between and while it was usable, it looked old and caused numerous problems in the winter as it would get very muddy.

“The LazyLawn has proved to be a big fit with the children and their faces lit up when they saw it.

“The area is now used from the moment the children arrive in the morning, for playtime and lunchtime, as well as for learning, and we plan to use it for cycling and road safety lessons in the future.”

New research centre opens

A family from Billingborough have welcomed the launch of a new Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence supported by 21 million of funding per year.

Wayne Chessum, 45, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2008, was among numerous patients, family members and carers, scien-tists, clinicians and charity workers who gathered for the launch of a groundbreaking new partnership between the charity Brain Tumour Research and Queen Mary University of London in collaboration with the UCL Institute of Neurology on Thursday last week.

Wayne Chessum with his wife Debbie and daughter Hollie, 12, at the opening of a new centre 10 years ago.

The centre, led by leading brain tumour specialist Professor Silvia Marino, will specialise in identifying how tumours form and grow within the brain with the aim of finding more efficient drug treatments.

Since he was diagnosed with his brain tumour Wayne, his wife Debbie and daughter Hollie, 12, have worked to raise awareness of brain tumours.

In January, two of Wayne's fellow members of Billingbor-ough Cricket Club Dave Newman and Richard Wells broke the Guinness World Record for the longest individual net session while raising £14,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

In total the fundraising inspired by Wayne has reached £20,000. Other fundraising events have included Debbie (who is a health trainer for the NHS North Kesteven District) running the London and Edinburgh Marathons, a disco, a garden party, a Santa sleigh ride round the villages, sales of Christmas cards and a Wear A Hat Day event at Hollie's former school - Billingborough CofE Primary.

Wayne said: "Visiting Queen Mary, meeting the scientists and being given a tour round the labs was an amazing experience and hugely reassuring to know that our fundraising has played its part in enabling Brain Tumour Research to launch this new Centre of Excellence which will bring us closer to finding more effective treatments and ultimately a cure."

Wayne was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in 2008 after being treated for suspected inner-ear problems.

He underwent a craniotomy at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham to remove the tumour.

It wasn't until 2012, three years later, that Wayne's neu-ro-surgeon was able to confirm that his tumour had not regrown.

He continues to have MRIscans every year with the hope that these will eventually show the tumour reducing.

Young performers showcase talent

A civic dinner held by the Bourne Town Mayor helped to showcase local talent.

Bourne Town Mayor, Councillor Bob Russell held a civic dinner at the Bourne Corn Exchange on October 17.

As a treat for his guests, Coun Russell put on a show of local talent, assisted by his daughter Kirsty.

Gemma Housego, Kiera Welby, Phoebe Payne and Bob Russell with Craig Sleeman 10 years ago.

Guests were entertained with performances from the pupils of Bourne to Dance and the ladies of Handful of Harmonies.

Coun Russell said: "As my main charity is to assist the youth of Bourne it was my wish that young people were involved in at least part of the evening."

The evening was a great success, raising nearly £700 for the Mayor's charities which are Cancer Research UK and a fund to support Bourne Youth.

25 years ago

Early Years Unit opens

A unique Early Years Unit has opened its doors to pupils at Market Deeping Community Primary School.

The shared link room will provide extended play facilities and will help smooth the transition from nursery to reception classes.

Angela Rowell, key stage coordinator, said: "The opening went very successfully. It was attended by school governors and parents and early years advisor Jane Hudson, who helped children cut red ribbons to celebrate.

Happy youngsters at Peter Pan Playground 25 years ago.

"It will be a great benefit to the nursery children because it will provide extra space and give them the because it will provide reception children and the teacher."

Playground has ‘welcoming atmosphere’

A playgroup has been described by Ofsted inspectors as having a 'pleasant, caring and welcoming atmosphere.'

The Peter Pan Playgroup in Stamford has a strong programme for the personal and social development of the children.

Inspectors also found a calm and purposeful atmosphere conducive to concentrating and persevering and the programme for literacy is good.

Children are given daily practice in writing their own names and the agenda for knowledge and understanding has improved since the last inspection.

Creative and physical development are also well catered for but the ofsted inspectors found mathematics was only satisfactory and has minor weaknesses and more challenges are recommended.

A spokesman for the playgroup, which is based in the rugby club said: "All credit must go to the present staff team as they have clearly been successful in overcoming the limitations of their environment and have exploited the advantages gained through the spacious accommodation and immediate access to a playing field.”

Artist dreams of working for Disney

A budding artist from Deeping School was invited to present one of her pieces to John Fisher the chairman of Lincolnshire County Council last week.

Elena Sandall (17) of Curlew Walk, Market Deeping, was asked to represent her school's art department in the county council's section of this year's Lincolnshire show.

During the show Elena started to paint a picture of the county council stand which showed so much promise it caught the eye of several council members.

Elena Sandall shows off her painting 25 years ago.

Elena finished the painting when she returned to school. The finished piece demonstrated such talent it was felt only fitting it should be presented to the county council as a permanent reminder of the last show of this Millennium.

And as Elena paints mainly as a hobby she said she felt privileged to have one of her pictures hanging in the county offices in Lincoln.

Elena, who is studying A-levels in art, graphics and geography and says she has been painting since she was two. After her A-Levels she hopes to do an art foundation course at college and then go on to university to perhaps study graphic design.

She has high hopes for a future in art: “I’d like to be a graphic designer, illustrator or perhaps an animator.

“I’d love to work for Disney in America.”

John and Josie to travel world

John and Josie Smith, who have run Howard's newsagents in Red Lion Square, Stamford, for the last 10 years, have sold up to fly around the world. But the business, which has been run by the Smith family for the last 30 years, will stay in the family.

Mr and Mrs Smith are preparing for what Mrs Smith calls their 'gap year', although they will probably only be away for four months.

"It's been very hard work, but we have enjoyed it very much," she said.

John and Josie Smith outside Howard's newsagents 25 years ago.

"We have got to know a lot of our customers on a personal basis and will miss them."

The Smiths believe that with deliveries to 800 customers, they had the largest round in the town.

"We delivered to schools, estate agents, even the Stamford Mercury," she said.

"It was a lot of work for seven days a week, but everyone has been so kind." They are both looking forward to a few lie-ins before they set off for Thailand on the first leg of their trip. "John used to get up at 3am on Sundays to put all the papers together. There are so many inserts now,” she said. “And they’re heavy, too.”

Although the couple have planned their route, which will take them to America, Singapore, Fiji, Hawaii, Australia (where they hope to stay with Mr Smith’s aunt and uncle, Raymond and Gladys Smith who left Stamford in the 60s), they are not sure when they will leave.

Residents learn about computers

They say it's never too late to learn. And Age Concern proved the point when it paid a visit to pensioners at Tixover Grange nursing home.

Enid Dolman of Age Concern brought along a laptop computer to teach the 42 residents about a different kind of net. Not a hairnet, but the Internet.

Connue Gignor, Ria Scott, Betty Collins, Maud Jones and Jane Oakley of Tixover Grange nursing home with Enid Dolman of Age Concern 25 years ago.

Jane Oakley of Tixover Grange, said: "Enid came along to show our residents how the Internet can be useful for shopping, contacting relatives abroad, and developing new interests. Internet images were projected onto a big screen so pensioners with sight difficulties could get better.

Jane added: "There was a lot of interest. Hopefully, we'll be able to invite Enid back for another session."

50 years ago

Lincolnshire could be heading for a ratepayers revolution if demands rise again next year. And already huge increases look likely, warned Mr John Wilks, county representative to the National Association of Ratepayers' Action Groups.

100 years ago

Church Anniversary - The 262nd anniversary of the Congregational Church was held on Sunday, when the services throughout the day were conducted by the Rev. H. H. Carlisle, Moderator of the East Midland Province.

Madam Kitty Draper (Market Harborough) was the soloist and in the morning sang "How Lovely are they dwellings" and in the evening "When I Survey the Wondrous Cross."

150 years ago

Twenty-seven special constables for the borough of Stamford, to be liable to serve for one year, were sworn in on Monday evening last. Five who were summoned claimed exemption and were excused.

200 years ago

Wanted, a situation as a footman or under butler, by a young man who knows town and country, and can have a good character from his last place. Apply (letters post paid) to A.B, Post Office, Oakham, Rutland.