10 years ago

10 years ago: A campaign to save Lincolnshire’s Libraries was in full swing

Lincolnshire County Council has criticised campaigners for causing £350,000 to be "wasted" defending its library cuts in the High Court.

Mrs Justice McGowan this week dismissed a challenge by Save Lincolnshire Libraries to the council's decision to withdraw funding from 32 of its 47 libraries.

Campaigners had argued that the decision was unlawful. But the judge sided with the council.

The authority now wants volunteers to step up and run libraries, such as Deeping, which have lost their funding.

In court last week the campaign’s lawyers said the council failed to obtain "best value" for the library service by sticking to its original plan of withdrawing funding from two thirds of its libraries. This was despite an expression of interest from Greenwich Leisure Limited that would have saved all the county's libraries and stuck to the tight budget.

Nick Worth (Con) said: "We're delighted with the judge's decision. It is, however, disappointing that at least £350,000 has had to be wasted defending plans that clearly were best for taxpayers.”

The council has put Stamford and Bourne's libraries out to tender.

County councillor for Deeping St James Phil Dilks (Lab) has campaigned against the cuts from the start.

He said: "The Deepings and other communities are now faced with a totally inadequate weekly mobile visit.”

25 years ago: Local historian Betty Clark had us puzzling over her weekly brainteasers. Where in Stamford was this photographed?

New River Retail has acquired the former Mirlees Blackstone land next to Morrisons

supermarket in Uffington Road, Stamford.

Planning permission for six non-food shops and a pub have already been granted for the site.

New River Retail director Charles Spooner said: "One of the attractions of the investment was the opportunity to unlock potential value from within the site and enhance the local retail offer - and this asset and site certainly offers that.”

He added: "It's early days yet but we are excited to be moving forward so soon after acquisition."

Plans to create a retail park next to Morrisons have been under discussion for a decade.

The supermarket chain initially submitted an application for the retail park and a fitness centre in 2006. It was approved by the district council in July, 2008. But the permission was quashed by a High Court judge in July, 2009, after Stamford Chamber of Trade and Commerce and FH Gilman and Co objected to the development, saying it would hit town centre trade.

The application was amended following the High Court decision. Morrisons reduced the floorspace of the units and removed the fitness centre.

25 years ago: A selection of photos from RIAT, which took place at RAF Cottesmore in Rutland

25 years ago

More than 3,000 people enjoyed the chance to explore Castle Cement's quarry in Ketton.

The weekend of open days in June also managed to raise about £3,000 for local charities.

The event included a Caterpillar machine display, as well as a unique chance to see inside a cave which Castle Cement has created as a habitat for the local bat population.

As bats are a protected species, their habitat is normally kept away from general view but, as the cave on show at the weekend has yet to be populated, visitors were able to take a good look around without the worry of a bat or two flying at them.

This is the third time the company has held an open day and according to quarry manager Barry Bedford, they have all been a success.

He said: "We always draw in large crowds at these events.

"We're keen to show people the work we do at the quarry and the big machinery demonstration is always a big crowd pleaser, but the bat cave was certainly the how-stopper time."

25 years ago: Barry Bedford at Castle Cement in Ketton in the bat cave with young visitors

Yvonne Goodwin has proved age is no barrier when she got into gear to help save Blackstones.

The 72-year-old was inspired to do a sponsored cycle ride in aid of the threatened club, which is sometimes used by her grandson for football tournaments.

Yvonne also wanted to help the club because she believes open spaces should not be sacrificed and Stamford has enough housing.

Yvonne cycled 20 miles in and around Stamford, raising more than £100, and urged everyone to organise a fundraising event no matter how little or big.

She said: "This club is really important and everyone should do their bit to try to save it."

25 years ago: Yvonne Goodwin cycled to help save Blackstone's

50 years ago

Scores of home owners have launched protests against a scheme which could put as many as 170 council houses on their doorstep.

The trouble has flared in a quiet private sector at the western end of Stamford.

South Kesteven District Council has made a double planning application to develop a total of 17 acres.

If accepted, the council houses would be built 10 to the acre, almost at the centre of the sector, say the residents.

And they fear it will not only lessen the value of their properties but will also place too heavy a burden on the amenities.

The development would be between Empingham Road and Casterton Road, near Malcolm Sargent School and much of it would form an extension to the Jelson estate.

One petition organiser is Mr Edward Wrighton, of Empingham Road.

He said: "The Malcolm Sargent School was absolutely full five weeks after opening and I am sure the situation at Exeter School is similar."

Mr James McKenzie, an RAF electrician, of Ayr Close, said: "I have got my house up for sale. I think this will affect the price. Anyone who comes to buy the house and learns there is going to be a council estate nearby is bound to be put off."

Mrs Frances Wakeling, of Troon Close, said: "We bought our house here because it was quiet. We moved from Radcliffe Road because it backed on to Northumberland Avenue (a council street). I think everyone on this road will be against it."

Her neighbour, Mrs Susan Rawden, said she would consider moving.

"It will be a real let-down," said Mrs Elizabeth Haggie. "Coming from Stamford in a car you will be greeted by council houses.”

50 years ago: Housewives Mrs Elizabeth Haggie, left, and Mrs Norah Shell survey the rural setting they want retained near their homes in Stamford

Actor Richard Todd, star of The Dambusters, is leaving his Market Deeping home.

The family are selling Elm House, their Georgian home in Church Street, to move to another part of the county.

This week, his wife Virginia, talked to the Mercury about their decision to make the break.

50 years ago: Mrs Virginia Todd, wife of the actor Richard Todd, with their two-year-old son, Andrew

"It isn't that we don't like it here," said Mrs Todd, a former model, as she sat with the couple's two-year-old son Andrew in Elm House's lounge.

"But my husband is away so much, and my parents will be coming to live with us - it is a bit lonely sometimes, although Andrew and I often accompany him on his trips. "Andrew, in fact, has been around the world already."

The Todds' new house is Little Ponton House, at Little Ponton, near Grantham, where Mrs Todd's parents are already preparing the wing in which they will live.

They are hoping that Elm House will be sold, and that they will be able to move by the time Richard Todd returns from a 24-month tour of Australia, which he began earlier this week.

The family have lived in Market Deeping for 18 months

"I have made a lot of friends here, especially among other women with small children. They have been charming," said Mrs Todd.

"And one of the things I really like about living out of London is that if any jobs want doing - plastering, painting or gardening - you can still find real craftsmen to do them at a realistic price."

50 years ago: Children of Copthill Farm Nursery School, Uffington, put on fancy hats when they entertained their parents with two performances that included a toy dance, alphabet song and maypole dancing

100 years ago

Sir, At this time of year far more people are out and about after dark (between 9 o'clock and midnight) than in the winter, so who is responsible for the annoying stupidity of extinguishing practically all the street lamps in Stamford?

Although we have changed to summer time, it is still just as dark after sunset, and there is great indignation - especially among old people and ratepayers at this dangerous and false economy in depriving us of full lighting.

S. D.

Six weeks after his marriage, Fredk. Flower, aged 32, stud groom to Mr JS Montagu of Cold Overton Hall, Oakham, was on Monday night found dead with his head in a soft water butt.

The discovery was made by his wife on returning from a visit to Oakham flower show.

At the inquest on Tuesday the evidence showed that the deceased had been under the impression he was suffering from tuberculosis, but his medical attendant said there was no trace of that or any other disease.

The coroner returned a verdict of suicide while of unsound mind.

Robert Toon, labourer, Stamford, was charged at Oakham on Tuesday with being drunk and disorderly at Great Casterton on July 18th.

PC Foyle, of Ryhall, said he saw the defendant near the rectory acting in a similar manner to a policeman, controlling traffic, and on going to him found he was drunk.

He ordered him away, but at the top of Casterton hill Toon again waved his arms about, and he did, in fact, hold up one or two motors. The witness found him later by the side of the Great North Road, where he used very abusive language.

The chief constable said there were 74 convictions against the defendant, the last in June of this year.

Toon was fined £1, with the alternative of 14 days.

200 years ago

Salutation Inn, Stamford. To be let with immediate possession.

The house and premises contain two very good parlours, excellent kitchens, convenient bar, large dining-room, and numerous bed-rooms, a detached brewhouse, very commodious and roomy cellars, capital goods yard, and excellent stabling. The coming in will be moderate.

For particulars apply to Mr John Lowe, maltster, or to Mr Dewar, auctioneer, both of Stamford.

Notice is hereby given, that an adjourned general quarter sessions of the peace for the county of Rutland will be holden, at the house of Mrs Wilson, known by the sign of the White Horse Inn, in Empingham, in the said county, on Monday the fifth day of September next, for the purpose of receiving tenders from such persons as may be disposed to contract for making certain additions, alterations, and improvements in the gaol and house of correction of the said county, according to a plan and specification which may be seen at the gaol in Oakham.

All tenders are to be delivered sealed, and marked ‘Tenders for work to be done at the Rutland Gaol and House of Correction’ at my office, on or before the 27th day of August next; and the persons making the same, are required to accompany their tenders with the names of two responsible persons as securities for the due performance of their contract.

WM Ades, Clerk of the Peace.

Oakham, 19th July, 1825.