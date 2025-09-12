Join us for a look back at what was in our newspaper in September 2015, 2000, 1975, 1925, and 1825.

Our Rutland & Stamford Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

A Bourne couple have put their family first after winning £1million plus a private island getaway in a EuroMillions draw.

Rachel and Rob Bingham, both 46, are treating their two daughters plus Rachel's parents to gifts and holidays but haven't a clue yet what to buy for themselves.

10 years ago: Rachel and Rob Bingham won the EuroMillions draw

Rachel, a medical secretary at Stamford Hospital, said she had popped into Bourne and decided to check her tickets, and when told she was a winner, her legs went to jelly.

"There were only three people in the Post Office and one checked my ticket. Then all three checked and then looked at me. The lady said 'I think you've gone and won the top prize’.

“I started to wobble a bit and they got me a chair and a glass of water. They told me to sign the back of the ticket, go home and call The National Lottery Hotline. I didn't have my glasses and couldn't see where to sign so one of them put their fingers where I needed to sign and I scribbled away.

She managed to get hold of husband, Rob, who works at Towngate Tyres in Market Deeping to tell him the news.

10 years ago: Runners take part in the Grimsthorpe 10k

Harington School opened its doors for the first time, one of 52 new free schools opening across the country.

Haringtonians, as they will be known, joined staff to begin A-level courses.

Headteacher Dyl Powell said: “As the first Haringtonians, we have traditions to make, we have a community to build and we will have successes to celebrate."

25 years ago

Birth control for pigeons could crack the problem of the unwanted pests.

Town centre representatives are fed up with the mess the birds leave on the pavement and buildings of Bourne.

And precautions for pigeons are among the options identified.

At the last meeting of Bourne Town Centre Management Partnership, a new method of reducing the population of the birds, which are classified as pests, was discussed.

Town Centre Development and Partnership manager Jeff Lloyd, said: "We have been looking at ways of attracting them to a certain area like a pigeon loft from which the eggs can be removed to stop more pigeons hatching."

He added this is one of a number of different options they are looking into.

Secretary of Bourne Civic Society Robert Kitchener, who was at the meeting, said: "The birds make a mess on the pavements and they take food up to nest sites on the buildings and the gutters get blocked. The pigeons are a nuisance."

RSPB spokesman Chris Durdin said a humane method of reducing the pigeon population is to put narcotic-soaked grain down for them.

The substance reduces the body temperature of the birds and they fall unconscious and then their necks can be wrung.

But a problem with that method is that the birds can fall from high buildings onto the street below.

25 years ago: Stamford Volunteers Bureau thanked their 250 helpers who give up their time for others by holding a cream tea at The Garden House Hotel

Cottesmore Hunt is ending 102 years of history by selling its kennels and stables.

The Hunt has been given the go ahead to redevelop the stables in Oakham, which have been earmarked for housing, after a public enquiry.

It plans to relocate to a more rural area, preferably in Rutland, to make way for 27 new housing units at the Ashwell Crossroads, Oakham. Four houses currently used by Hunt staff will also be sold.

Hunt chairman Michael Clayton said the plans would provide attractive accommodation on a brown field site, instead of taking up more green fields.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Burghley this weekend, but not all will be interested in horses.

Entry forms have all been collected and competitors are under starter's orders for this year's Children's Society Horse-less Burghley at 4pm on Sunday.

Teams of four runners will tackle 21 jumps of the Burghley Horse Trials crosscountry course over three to four miles.

Last year the event drew more than 400 runners and managed to raise about £6,000.

Bourne amenities committee will press for concessionary charges being made to Bourne schoolchildren using the town's Abbey Lawn swimming pool.

"The charge has increased 150 per cent from last year,” Coun Ray Cliffe told the committee, last week. He felt that since the pool belonged to Bourne, concessionary charges should be made to the children of the town.

Standard charges are made for using the pools at Grantham, Stamford and Bourne.

50 years ago: Clever, smartly dressed, or both?

50 years ago

No, it’s not a flying saucer abandoned by little green men from outer space, but what is it?

That's what Mr Edward Thornton, of 45 Brooke Road, Oakham, would like to know.

It grew on his allotment from seed which he bought and planted as bush white vegetable marrow, and the plant has two more coming just like it.

50 years ago: Edward Thornton with his marrow 'from outer space'

Several local gardening experts who have seen it have told Mr Thornton that they've never come across anything like it before, but one man told him it was a type of marrow called White Custard or Custard Pie.

It weighs 3lb and is marked in segments very much like a tea cake.

50 years ago: David Dixon later played Ford Prefect in A Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, so we can only image this was a vehicle reference too

Sir, - I write to back up the suggestion of many of your correspondents that our reservoir should be called Rutland Water.

It will perpetuate the name of Rutland (despite efforts to wipe it off the map). After all, except that the dam is at Empingham, the reservoir is also in the parishes of Whitwell, Edith Weston, Normanton and Hambleton, whose land has been taken for the making of it.

In years to come, however, I think Rutland may well become proud of what, after all, is a stupendous undertaking.

But I hope that, out of affection, the imaginative nickname of ‘Ruddle's Puddle’ will stick, locally and colloquially, thereby also perpetuating the name of one who has so valiantly fought Rutland's battles.

John Codrington, Stone Cottage, Hambleton.

This year's ‘Miss Blackstone’ is Miss Sharon Hosty, from Wittering, who won the title on Friday night.

A dance held in Mirrlees Blackstone's Social Club hall attracted 200 people, with the beauty queen contest the highlight of the evening.

Miss Hosty, 17, who works in the typing pool, received a rose bowl, a £50 cash prize, a bouquet, and the sash from last year's winner, Miss Marlene Green.

Runner-up was Mrs Ann Dawson, 22, of Empingham Road, Stamford, who works in the cost office. She received a bouquet and £5, and Miss Anita Hubbert, 18, of Bourne, who works in the forwarding department, was presented with a bouquet and £3.

50 years ago: The Miss Blackstone competition of 1975. From left are Ann Dawson, Sharon Hosty and Anita Hubbert

Judges were Mr and Mrs Tim Clancy, Mr and Mrs D Cross and Mr and Mrs N Flanders.

Floral arrangements were by Blackstone's Gardening Section.

More than 100 Brownies gathered at Bainton House, home of the Hon. Mrs Mary Birkbeck, district commissioner, to take part in ‘Brownies Revels’.

The event encompassed the three Fs: fun, food and fresh air, and attracted packs from Stamford, Ryhall and Bainton.

On arrival, the Brownies were split into 12 groups, each with the task of decorating twig butterflies with natural objects. Harebells won the competition.

As well as singing and dancing, the Brownies were treated to hot dogs cooked by Girl Guides. To end the evening, the Brownies gathered around a campfire for a sing-song.

50 years ago: Brownies Revels in Bainton included the three Fs: fun, food and fresh air

50 years ago: more than 100 Brownies from Stamford, Ryhall and Bainton gathered at the home of the district commissioner

100 years ago

100 years ago: Yes, that constitutes just about 'everything'

The past week has brought another big batch of motor accidents in the district, and although, fortunately, the consequences of many of the mishaps have been trifling, fatal results have accrued in three instances, the victim in one case being Alderman CT Vergette, a well-known Peterborough resident and public man.

A motor car accident occurred late on Monday night between Oundle and Elton, as a result of which Mr Alan Carnt, of Walton, Peterborough, and Mr Tanqueray, of Castor, were removed to Peterborough Infirmary in a dazed condition.

Mr Carnt was accompanying Mr Tanqueray in his Rolls-Royce car when, in the neighbourhood of Warmington, they were taking a corner near a bridge, the car skidded, and collided with a telegraph pole. Both occupants were thrown heavily into the road.

Mr Carnt was badly cut about the head and face.

100 years ago: Believe it or not, this is the same company that now sells white goods and tech at Markham Retail Park off Ryhall Road, Stamford

On Tuesday as Mr RF Carvath was proceeding along North-street, Bourne, in a motor-car, a collision occurred with a lad named Eric Coulson, who emerged from Burghley-street riding a bicycle.

The bicycle was damaged beyond repair, and, apparently, the right wheel of the car passed over the boy, who, on being picked up, was found to have a broken leg and several cuts on the head and face.

He was immediately conveyed to the Butterfield Hospital.

100 years ago: Practical and stylish

200 years ago

Mr Gamble, of Cottesmore, was stopped on the road between that place and Market Overton and robbed of a silver hunting watch and one shilling and sixpence, by two men of tall stature.

Committed to the gaol at Oakham, Thomas Styles, on suspicion of feloniously stealing a waistcoat, silk handkerchief, shirt, and a pair of worsted stockings, the property of Samuel Hartgrave, of Empingham, and on suspicion of having set fire to a barn and a rick of oats, the property of Mr Joseph Chamberlain of Langham.

On Thursday afternoon the 8th, Samuel Whitney, son of Mr Whitney, farmer, of Pilton, was returning from Oundle, where he had been to school, on a draught which had been conveying timber to the latter place, when very near his father's house he by some means fell off, and two of the wheels passing over his body, so dreadfully injured him that for some time his life was despaired of: he is now in a fair way for recovery.

Mr R Abernethy, has completed his undertaking, that of going on foot from Colsterworth, in this county, and back again from Moffat, Scotland, 488 miles, in seven days and twelve hours.

The pedestrian performed 70 miles the first day, and rested five hours; the second day, 68; third, 72; fourth, 60; fifth, 66; sixth, 58; seventh, 66-making 460 miles in the seven days, and leaving 28 miles only to do in the remaining 12 hours; but this seeming trifle was the worst part of the labour, due to the debility of the pedestrian. But he returned with eleven minutes spare through extraordinary perseverance.

The village of Essendine presented a gratifying scene of gaiety and enjoyment in celebration of the coming of age and marriage of JA Hankey, Esq, the eldest son of the worthy proprietress of the parish.

By the bounty of that gentleman, the whole of the tenantry were treated, in a large booth erected for the occasion, with an excellent dinner, and a most liberal provision of ale and liquors.

Many hearty draughts were taken to the health and prosperity of the donor of the feast, his amiable bride, and his respected mother.

The females of the parish were further regaled with tea, and the day was spent with the utmost hilarity, all separating, at a late hour, with a grateful sense of the uniform kindness and liberality they experience from their worthy landlady and family.

On Wednesday night, as Mr Daniel Webster, draper, of Oundle, was retiring to bed, some villain threw six large stones through his bedroom window.

A person residing in the town is strongly suspected by Mr Webster to be the perpetrator of this daring outrage. Mr Webster's windows had frequently before been broken in the night-time.

On Thursday afternoon as Mr Mason, of Wellingboro' was driving his wife through Oundle in a gig, the horse suddenly fell down at the upper end of New-street, and died instantly, by which accident Mr Mason was thrown from his seat and received a severe contusion on his face, and his wife would in all probability have shared a similar or perhaps a worse fate, had not a person who was passing caught her just as she was falling,

Early on Monday morning the orchard of Mr Matthew Danford, of Oundle, was broken into, and a large quantity of walnuts stolen therefrom. This offence is by a late Act of Parliament made felony.