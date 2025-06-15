A fabulous family house with versatile accommodation set within beautiful gardens in the heart of a conservation village is on the market.

Dating from the mid-1800s, and then extended and altered in the 20th Century, Lodge Lawn in Fotheringhay has evolved into a superb family home offering wonderful rooms with plenty of character.

Lodge Lawn in Fotheringhay is on the market with Woodford & Co

Set over two floors, the accommodation has a good degree of versatility, with the stone flagged hall serving as a hub and providing access to each of the ground floor rooms and to the guest annex. The study is to the front with a view over the drive. It is next to the kitchen and could well serve as a playroom.

Across the hall is the cosy snug, with wood burner, which enjoys a westerly view over the garden from the seat beneath the window. The drawing room is a large but elegant reception room with shuttered windows with seats beneath, enjoying views over the gardens. The wood burner stands within a handsome carved stone fireplace.

The kitchen is what most people desire today, having ample cooking and food preparation space as well room for family or formal dining. There is also space for a sofa or two. The kitchen area has ample storage with granite work surfaces. The Aga, with additional companion, makes a cosy focal point to this end of the room. The dining area has a fireplace. Doors open to the south-facing courtyard, almost extending the accommodation on a fine day. The conservatory is set off the side hall, and projects into the west-facing garden. The annex, which offers its own lobby, bed / sitting room and shower room, can be entered from the main hall or directly from the garden, giving a degree of independence if required. This is ideal space for guest accommodation, a dependent relative, or perhaps as an independent work studio / practice.

On the first floor there are four superb bedrooms, each enjoying a wonderful view over the gardens or the fields of the Nene Valley. The principal bedroom has fitted wardrobes, and a superbly appointed ensuite bathroom. The guest bedroom suite has a similar arrangement. There are two further double bedrooms, and they have use of the family bathroom.

Lodge Lawn is approached via a gated drive, which opens to a gravelled yard, offering plenty of parking. A stone garage is set to one side. The gardens are magnificent and wrap around the house. The principal lawn is to the west and is surrounded by beautifully stocked herbaceous borders and mature trees, all of which can be enjoyed from the terrace or conservatory. To the south, accessible from the dining area, is a beautifully sheltered courtyard garden.

Lodge Lawn in Fotheringhay has a guide price of £1,500,000 and is on the market with Woodford & Co. For more details or to arrange a viewing, call 01832 274732.