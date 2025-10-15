Brownie Olivia Wells delighted people in Stamford town centre by helping them to cross the road.

The nine-year-old held up a sign inviting anyone to receive her help in Red Lion Square, and this was taken up by people of all ages, not just the very young or elderly.

Mum Elaine Wells said: “Olivia had a very big smile on her face throughout, while enjoying the community spirit. I was so very proud of her for her kindness and joy.”

Brownie Olivia Wells holding her helpful sign. Photo: Submitted

Olivia attends brownies every Thursday at the Rugby Club in Hambleton Road, Stamford and enjoys it immensely.

Brownie Olivia Wells helps someone across the road. Photo: Submitted

She was working towards gaining a brownie badge.