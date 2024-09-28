Looking for a Greek escape, without the crowds sometimes seen on the Greek Islands? asks Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

Well, how about visiting the Peloponnese? Located on the southernmost part of the mainland, it is actually technically an island, separated from the mainland by the Corinth Canal. The Peloponnese is the birthplace of Greek mythology and is packed with sites of historic interest including Olympia and Mycenae; in fact, the northern part of the peninsula is home to the greatest concentration of ancient sites anywhere in Greece. Further south, the scenery and beaches are a big draw.

It’ll take several visits to fully explore it, which is partly why so many are repeaters to this area.

Messinia. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Messinia, in the southeastern part of the peninsula remains an unspoilt part of the country. Though not as packed with ancient sites as further north, there is much to see here including Byzantine chapels and Venetian castles and it might just be the place you’ve been searching for, on your next holiday. Its miles of sandy beaches are perfect for relaxing on and Voidokilia Beach is widely regarded as one of the best with crystal clear warm water. Messinia is popular with active types, especially walkers who enjoy the flat Stoupa to Agois Nikolaos coastal path and the more challenging 12.5 mile Vyros Gorge trail. Other activities include cycling, ziplining and river rafting on the Louisios River (apparently Zeus took his first bath here). Bird watchers will be very happy in this part of Greece - the wetlands have over 270 bird species including flamingo and heron.

Messinia. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Messinia. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Many come to Greece for the beaches and beach resorts here are more traditional in style and unspoilt. Look out for Stoupa; it is one of my customer favourites - I have couples returning here year on year for the authentic Greek holiday experience which can be hard to find elsewhere. If you prefer to be surrounded by more Greeks than Brits, this is the place for you. At the other end of the scale, if you are looking for unabashed luxury and want the best of the best, head to Costa Navarino; home to all the creature comforts and modern conveniences you could wish for, it features several luxury hotel chains including Mandarin Oriental, two golf courses, a tennis centre, restaurants and shops.

Emma Savage

The Messina region is easy to get to from the UK and best explored with a car to fully appreciate it. Direct flights operate from London, Birmingham and Manchester to the international airport of Kalamata. If you are interested in visiting this beautiful part of Greece, get in touch with me.

Happy travels!