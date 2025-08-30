Join us for a look back at what was in our newspaper in August 2015, 2000, 1975, 1925, and 1825.

Our Rutland & Stamford Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago: Oakham vet Vicky Marchi with owner Sarah Waring of Wansford with her record breaking mare High Park Lady

10 years ago

High Park Lady, a 25-year-old thoroughbred mare, may be the oldest mare to ever be successfully foaled.

She has entered the Guinness Book of Records after becoming pregnant.

Thoroughbred mares usually stop foaling by the age of 22. High Park Lady was given a thorough health check by Oakham Vets before the decision was made to cover her.

Sarah Waring, who runs a thoroughbred stud at Stibbington House in Wansford, said: "She looks tremendous and belies her age."

High Park Lady has been foaled to Beat All, a stallion who came third in the 2013 Derby.

Mrs Waring has high expectations for the new foal, which is due in May 2016 and will be submitted to the Weatherbys register of horse names.

A footbridge over Bourne Eau has been named as one of the best to play Poohsticks.

After the formula for the perfect Poohstick was revealed by a leading scientist, Visit England compiled a list of the best bridges to play the game, alongside the bridge in Ashdown Forest, East Sussex, which inspired Winnie the Pooh author AA Milne.

Sheepwash Bridge, Ashford in the Water, Derbyshire, was named top place to play, with Bourne Eau ninth.

Dr Rhys Morgan from the Royal Academy of Engineering revealed a formula for the perfect Poohstick to celebrate the new Winnie-the-Pooh Poohstickopedia book. Before that, 57 per cent of Brits believed it was a game of chance.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after two cats died after ingesting antifreeze.

Three-year-old Jasper died on Saturday and Fluffy, also three, died a day later.

Owner Jenny Stanton, of Johnson Road, Uppingham, said their deaths had left her family devastated.

Jasper, a Burmese Black cat rescued as a stray in Portugal, started showing symptoms on Thursday last week, when he was found unable to move.

He was taken to an emergency vet, where tests showed he had been poisoned.

Jenny said: "The vet rang us on Saturday afternoon and said that Jasper was getting worse.

“We went to the vets and gave Jasper a big cuddle. We didn't want to let him go.

On Sunday, the family noticed Fluffy was not walking properly. Tests showed he had also been poisoned. Fluffy died later that day.

RSPCA inspector Andy Bostock said: "This was a highly distressing incident and we urge anyone with any information to call us.

"It is difficult to know for sure what happened and how these poor cats were poisoned, but it is extremely concerning that the two cats died in this horrible way in such a short space of time.”

He urged people to take care when using substances and is also concerned that someone may have done this deliberately.

50 years ago: Builders at work on the main bar at the new Arts Centre for Stamford

25 years ago

A police crackdown on drunken behaviour has hit the streets and culprits face a night in the cells.

Extra officers have been called in to Stamford at weekends in response to a growing number of drink-fuelled assaults and crimes.

Offenders face spending a night sobering up in a police cell before being hauled before magistrates and fined up to £100 for breaking the law.

In the past two weekends 17 people have been arrested under the crackdown, and five more have been reported for urinating in shop doorways and on the street.

Insp John Fisher of Stamford police said: "This is aimed at reducing the amount of drunken behaviour and public order offences, as well as minor damage, and people making a nuisance of themselves at weekends.

"There has been a growth in the number of assaults and incidents of drunkenness in Stamford. People will say we've got better things to do than arrest people for being drunk. And we have.

"But it is one of our duties to make sure the minority of people in Stamford don't spoil the town for the majority of law-abiding people and shopkeepers who have people urinating in their doorways, breaking their windows or punching them just because someone who's drunk wants a fight.

"We might be seen as killjoys, but people will not be arrested for just being drunk. This is a crackdown on drunken, yobbish behaviour and extra officers will be in place for the foreseeable future."

In the past week…

A 21-year-old streaker was captured on CCTV running naked across Stamford Town Bridge in front of a crowd of people.

He admitted being drunk and disorderly and was fined £40 with £60 costs.

Police had to specially clean the cell after a 32-year-old serviceman spent a night there. He was found with his boxer shorts around his ankles having fallen in his own excrement. He was fined £100 with £60 costs and ordered to pay the £50 towards cleaning the police cell.

CCTV operators alerted police when they saw a bare-chested man fighting in Broad Street.

When officers arrived they found one of them who 'had glazed eyes, was sweating profusely and had bloodstained trousers’. The 18-year-old, who had drunk six pints, had been provoked by a man who threw a pint of beer over his sister. He removed his shirt because he didn't want it to get ripped. He was fined £50 with £60 costs.

25 years ago: Children enjoying Linchfield Summer Playscheme, organised by Georgina Hitchcock in Deeping St James. Activities included crafts, outdoor games, competitions, quizzes and a visit from Hearing Dogs for the Blind.

50 years ago

The transformation of Stamford's Georgian Assembly Rooms into a modern Arts Centre is well on its way, but more money is needed for the project's second stage.

The scheme will make a modern theatre to take ballet, plays, lectures and theatre- in-the-round, out of the historic Old Theatre in St Mary's Street.

The two buildings will be connected by a central foyer.

Dr Leslie Holt, who is dealing with the appeal, said this week: "Many residents of Stamford and surrounding villages will already be aware that an appeal has been launched for the renovation of the Assembly Rooms and Old Theatre, now known as the Stamford Arts Centre.

"The appeal was started some 14 months ago, and its objective was to raise £210,000 which was the estimated sum required to carry out necessary alterations.

“Local industries, the county council, district council, previous local authorities, and the Arts Council have all given splendid support, and in April this year, members of the 15 clubs and societies represented on the management committee of the Arts Centre, were invited personally to further the project by giving covenants and donations. "Results so far in work done and contributions received are sufficient to encourage us all that his whole project can be completed.”

50 years ago: Ketton Club's ‘It's a Knockout’ competition winners, The Tanny's, with one of the innertubes used in the contest

Nine out of ten registered summer school leavers may not get jobs in the Stamford area this year.

Fifty-seven girls and 43 boys are unemployed but there are only 10 job vacancies for boys and none for girls.

Employment assistant at Stamford Careers Office Mrs MA Allwood, said: "It could well be called a jobs crisis. Queues regularly form outside the employment agency. Then, there are youngsters employed in work they do not want to do.

"There's a boy working in a launderette who wants to be a policeman and girls holding secretarial qualifications are working in supermarkets. They would rather do this than move away from home."

Two Stamford girls with college qualifications have been unable to get the jobs they are trained for.

Miss Sylvia Naylor (17) of 6 Argyll Way has just completed a basic secretarial course at the Stamford College of Further Education. She is now working in a supermarket.

She said: "My parents weren't very pleased when I couldn't get any secretarial work. I can't work away from home because of transport difficulties. I'm just waiting to see what turns up."

Miss Denise Stubbs (17) of 7 Orban Close wants to be a nanny and has completed a child welfare course this year. She is now working in a greengrocer’s.

25 years ago: Barnack cricketer Nick Swann, pictured right, will be able to keep himself fit during the winter after winning a year's free membership at Stamford Leisure Pool. The Mercury teamed up with the centre to offer the prize as part of the nationwide campaign Commit to Get Fit. Nick, a wicketkeeper with the Rutland and District League side, received the prize from Rob Dewey, manager of Harpers, fitness instructor Kate Pirie and Mercury sports editor Nick Rennie.

100 years ago

Stamford infirmary. Weekly admissions and discharges of patients: In-patients: admitted 10, discharged 16, in house 33. Out-patients: admitted 22, discharged 19, on books 39. Medical attendant: Dr Hawes. Weekly board: Commander and Mrs Crichton-Maitland, Mrs Martin, Mr Young, and Dr Greenwood. Weekly visitors: Messrs Farrow and Son and Mr Gordon Short.

Acknowledged with thanks were the proceeds of Stamford Infirmary Thursday Charity Cup Competition, £2 0s 1d.; proceeds of collection at cricket match organised by ‘Stumper’, £1 17s 3d.; donations from Lady Alice Willoughby; Mrs Crichton-Maitland, Mrs Pugh, and Mrs Martin; Miss Collings.

Reviewing the work of the school dental surgeon Miss Dorothy Marsden, the School Medical Officer for Rutland Dr Christopher Rolleston, states that the total number of extractions of teeth in the year was 2,564, compared with 2,341 in the previous year, and the number of fillings was 1,229, as against 990 in the last 12 months.

The number of permanent teeth extracted was 151, and temporary teeth 2,413. Permanent teeth filled numbered 908, and temporary teeth filled 321. Other dental operations totalled 1,107.

Langham and Greetham were visited twice, and all the other schools in the county, with the exception of Little Casterton and Burley, once. The mouths of 2,547 children were inspected, compared with 2,784 in 1923, and 2,273 in 1922. Those requiring treatment numbered 1,948-76% against 1,778 last year, and of these 1,450 (74%) were treated, as compared with 1,217 last year (68%). This, says Dr Rolloston, is very satisfactory.

100 years ago: The swashbuckling sequel to 'The Prisoner of Zenda', Rupert of Hentzau was a silent adventure film. Cue manic piano accompaniment at The Picturedrome

While assisting in the erection of a wireless aerial at the residence of Mr Lee of Cottesmore, Mr Charles Bond, the sub-postmaster of the village, collapsed and died.

It was known that Mr Bond had a weak heart, and he had an illness last year, but he was as well as he had been for years prior to his collapse. An hour before his death he delivered the afternoon post in the village.

Mr Bond had been sub-postmaster at Cottesmore for 19 years, and during the war was employed in Oakham Post Office.

During the Boer War, in which he served in the Grenadier Guards, he was invalided out of the service owing to a weak heart. For some years he was scoutmaster of the local Boy Scouts, of which he was the organiser.

A great wireless enthusiast, he was the first in the neighbourhood to possess a receiver, with which he was a keen experimenter. He gave assistance to many others in building and perfecting sets, and his death came while he was performing his last good turn.

Deep sympathy is felt for the widow and son in their heavy loss.

The funeral took place on Wednesday amid many evidences of the esteem in which the deceased was held and the sorrow occasioned by his passing.

The first portion of the service was held at the parish church, the Rev CE Ellwood, officiating.

Mourners included the widow, Master Gilbert Bond (son), and Mr and Mrs TW Woods (sister-in-law and brother-in-law), Mr Cherrell and Agnes.

Others who followed included Captain Reed Watkins, the Postmaster of Oakham, and Mr JT Billings, overseer, and numerous parishioners.

The bearers were fellow workers from the Oakham Post Office, Messrs T Barfield, H Sheirman, W Challis, W Meadows, J Faulkes, and EA Healey.

There were many floral tributes, including those from: Sorrowing Wife and Jumbo (son); Loo and Liz (sisters); Dad and Agnes; Dora and Tom; Flo and Harry; Alice and Bert; Postmaster and Staff from Oakham Post Office; Mrs Ellwood; Mr and Mrs Collard; Mr and Mrs Tyrrell; Mr and Mrs Garfoot; Mr and Mrs Boddington; Alf Andow; Mr and Mrs Lee; Mr and Mrs W Chamberlain; Mr and Mrs Tuttle; Mrs Lane (Burley); Mrs A Tomblin; Miss H Duffin; Mrs H Osborne; and Miss Fountain.

100 years ago: Dainty artificial silk was all the rage

200 years ago

Yesterday, Jane and Ellen Boost, straw-bonnet makers, were fully committed for trial, by the magistrates for this borough, on a charge of stealing some clothes, the property of Mrs Harriet Newey, of Leicester, from a box which she had left in their custody at Stamford.

A correspondent at Oundle observes, "Never was there a season more favourable than the present has proved for the getting of hay, and, strange to say, never was there a year when so much has been lost by the firing of stacks, occasioned by over-heating from precipitation in putting together.

“One large stack has been destroyed at Elton, another at Warmington, and several in other villages in this neighbourhood.

“I beg leave to observe, that a liberal use of salt would certainly check this evil, and at the same time much benefit the hay. In wet hay-time, the use of salt is highly to be recommended; and as the article is now cheap (about 70s. a ton in this neighbourhood), nothing is so profitable as well as safe.

“I speak from the experience of 20 years, during which I have used it freely, even at times when the price (from the immense duty, lately repealed) was four times what it is at present; and I always found the return very advantageous, from the quality of the hay where salt was sprinkled in the stacks, and the productiveness of pastures where it was scattered in them as a dressing after the hay had been carried.

“In the latter case, I have been in the habit of using six bushels to an acre, scattering it in the same way as seed is sown, and I have always had cause to be well satisfied with the result."