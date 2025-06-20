Without breaking stride the woman in the long coat skipped in through the front door, patted a bloke at the bar on the backside and - without looking back to see his reaction - continued on her way to a backroom to greet her mates.

The guy leaning up against the bar cocked his head, spotted who the offender was, nodded to himself when he clocked her, and returned to his pint.

The Millstone Inn in Stamford

It was the beer garden which caught my eye initially

It’s the little touches of life like this that let you know you’re in a pub with a local feel, even if you’re in the middle of town - where you’re content enough to say hello in that manner, knowing you’ll have time to catch up later.

And this wasn’t the only hint.

Lively groups on tables interacted with one another and a chap who appeared to be out for a drink on his own was anything but on his own as he flitted around, entering into conversation with different regulars.

The beer garden

The good-looking bar had plenty of options

One fellow he enjoyed a decent-length chat with was an incredibly friendly barman who had made me feel more than welcome even before I was able to lock the names on the pumps, seconds later ushering me into easy conversation as he patiently waited for me to choose my tipple.

Yeah, I liked the Millstone.

Arriving on a quiet midweek evening when the throngs of after work or up-for-it boozers weren’t packing the place out offered more of a glimpse of the day-to-day heartbeat of this Stamford pub.

Inside the Millstone

A trip back in time

Like the bum-slapper, it was the rear which caught my attention. The rear of the pub, that is.

My gaze drawn to a nicely-illuminated beer garden, I decided to explore a little further, and was instantly hooked.

Rows of covered and uncovered tables and chairs flanked the cobbles of the outdoor area which led to an eye-catching tropical mural, complemented by a lot of busy flora in an array of pots and a screen with the footie on.

A nice-looking spot to catch the game

The outside area

But as it was an international that didn’t involve England, nobody seemed to bothered.

Inside there was something of a deviation from the Stamford style of pubs you’ve probably read me banging on about in the past - bold coloured or bare-brick walls, a mish-mash modern-edged brown leather furniture and old-time adverts screwed to the walls for decoration.

Yes, the Millstone did have a little bare-brick, but this was parquet flooring and regimented traditional tables.

The Millstone had a country pub feel in parts

Roll out the barrels

Perhaps more of a nice country pub vibe in parts - give or take the image of the lady in her pants grasping a bottle of Jack Daniels which greeted you in the gents.

But I’d argue it’s the people that make or break pubs, and this spot seemed to have the right blend.

The gents

Quite an 80s vibe to the gents' artwork

THE MILLSTONE INN, ALL SAINTS’ STREET, STAMFORD, PE9 2PA

DECOR: A nice country pub feel and a fantastic-looking beer garden. 4/5

DRINK: A pint of Ten Fifty (ABV 5%) from the Grainstore Brewery. A nice, thick taste from this mahogany coloured beer. 3/5

PRICE: I paid £9 for the Ten Fifty and a Moretti Zero, which I thought was decent. 4/5

ATMOSPHERE: A quiet night but still plenty of people in to make a go of the evening, and plenty of chatter and laughs. 3/5

STAFF: The guy behind the bar was a lovely, friendly chap. I want him to be my therapist. 4/5

