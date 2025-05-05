A blossom-filled community orchard proved the perfect place for a picnic for families.

The Bank Holiday weekend event took place at Stamford Community Orchard, at the bottom of Christ Church Close on Sunday.

Those who brought picnic blankets, chairs and plenty to eat and drink were treated to musical entertainment from The Woven Chords community choir and the Gazebo Folk Band.

Charlie Blackie, Amelia, and two-year-old Tabitha

They could also enjoy honey from local beekeeper Richard Griffin, Cakes and Bakes from Adrian Campbell of Ryhall, and apple juice and cider vinegar, which was also on sale.

Meanwhile, there was a mini forage organised by Nicola Fenton of Herbology.

The event is held annually by members of Stamford Community Orchard Group (Scog), who maintain the dozen or so fruit trees within the public orchard.

Stamford Community Orchard Group member Keith Grumbley

They will hold an orchard tour on September 17, and an Apple Day event at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street on October 4.

This year has been particularly good for blossom thanks to favourable weather following a mild winter.

Avril Gibbons and Becky Henderson with Adam's apple juice and apple cider vinegar

The Woven Chords choir entertained

Richard Griffin, chairman of Stamford and Bourne Beekeepers, was there with honey from his hives

Linda Scamer making popcorn with Peter Scamer, Hilary Cremin and Mark Davies

Photos by Chris Lowndes